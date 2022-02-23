Diary of a Dead Man | A captivating new novel by Vahe Berberian

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Vahe Berberian’s latest novel Diary of a Dead Man is a gripping, pageturner packed with uncanny twists and hair-raising turns, which tells the story of Armen, a young Armenian grappling with his suffocating present and the demons of his harrowing past.

The 260-page novel takes the reader on a haunting odyssey from the picture-perfect veneers of Los Angeles to the rubble and chaos of war-torn Aleppo and the musty catacombs of Romania, delivering a heart-rending tale prescient to our current times.

“Every writer ultimately wants to write the book that they want to read. Diary of a Dead Man is the book I have always wanted to read,” says Berberian, about his third novel, which he wrote in English. “It’s a labor of love and I have put my heart and soul into it.”

Playwright, painter, comedian and director, Berberian tells the story of a suicidal attorney from Los Angeles who, while in Aleppo, is entrusted with a mysterious war diary. The tattered diary, written in the 1870s, unearths a Pandora’s Box of family secrets and legacies that threatens to further upend the attorney’s life and identity.



Diary of a Dead Man is a breathtaking odyssey into the dark heart of a man’s forgotten and buried past, unearthing family secrets and devastating histories with an explosive climax.

The book can be purchased online or from Abril Bookstore in Glendale, CA. Limited copies are also available at the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown, MA.