Nominations now open for educators who teach about the Armenian Genocide

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) Education Committee is seeking to find educators who have been committed to teaching and spreading awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Nominations are being accepted for educators, including teachers, administrators, professors and school board members, from public schools or higher education.

Nominations may be submitted online by February 10, 2022. The committee will review all nominations, and selected educators will be recognized during the Armenian Genocide Virtual Awards Ceremony on April 9, 2022.

“There are many amazing educators who teach about the Armenian Genocide in their classrooms to prepare students to be upstanding citizens while teaching about this dark chapter in history,” said Taline Arsenian, chair of the Virtual Awards Committee. “We are honoring these educators for their efforts to integrate, engage and build a closer understanding of the Armenian Genocide and its long-term importance,” she continued.

Since 2017, the ANCA-WR Education Committee has honored 41 educators who have creatively taught and supported Armenian Genocide education within their school communities, across different courses such as social science, English language arts, music, art, theater and film. The committee has also awarded the Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award to educators who have dedicated their life toward efforts aimed at educating and providing resources for students and educators about the Armenian Genocide and its lasting legacy for humanity. Previous awardees are the late Zaruhi “Sara” Chitjian (2017), Dr. Kay Mouradian (2018), Dr. Rubina Peroomian (2019) and Dr. Richard Hovannisian (2020).