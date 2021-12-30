AYF-ER announces 2022 AYF Internship in Armenia

The Armenian Youth Federation, Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is now accepting applications for the 2022 AYF Internship in Armenia. The summer program is scheduled to run from June 11th through August 13th.

The AYF Internship in Armenia program started in 1992 to encourage Armenians in the Diaspora to visit and volunteer in their homeland. Over the past 30 years, the AYF has sent over 180 participants and organized internships with Armenia’s universities, hospitals, clinics, health care and support centers, as well as its engineering and technology companies, just to name a few. The AYF Internship in Armenia program turns the homeland into a reality by exposing interns to the people and culture of present day Armenia.

The program seeks motivated individuals who are willing to devote their summer to volunteer in Armenia. The Diaspora serves as a valuable resource in the growth and stability of Armenia, and as an intern, you can contribute to Armenia’s progress. Volunteers are placed in government agencies, private companies and NGOs relating to their career/interests; internships are available in almost every field. During the week, interns volunteer at their assigned internship. On the weekends, interns embark on tours outside of Yerevan, including overnight trips to Artsakh and Javakhk. The internship director will also provide opportunities for interns to attend weekly lecture series, cultural events and other activities in which the interns may show interest. All applicants must be between 18 and 28 years of age and have a valid passport. AYF membership is not necessary.

Interested applicants can apply online.

The application has a soft deadline of February 1st and a hard deadline of March 1st.

If you are interested in a two month summer internship program in Yerevan, where you will climb the mountains and hills of Armenia, swim in the waters of Lake Sevan, interact with the villagers of Datev and explore the churches of every corner of Armenia, then don’t hesitate to apply to the 2022 AYF-YOARF Internship in Armenia program!

Please contact the 2022 Central Internship Council via email at [email protected] if you have any questions.