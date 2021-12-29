Call for 2022 AYF Internship Director applications

The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern United States is seeking a passionate, responsible and driven director for the 2022 AYF Internship in Armenia program that will tentatively take place from June 11th through August 13th. The director must be in Yerevan prior to the AYF interns’ arrival.

Interested applicants for the position should speak fluent Armenian. Ideally, applicants should have spent a substantial amount of time in Yerevan and become accustomed to the local lifestyle.

While the position is unpaid, travel to and from Armenia for the director is covered by the AYF-YOARF, along with housing during the duration of the internship program. This position requires great responsibility such as coordinating daily activities and excursions for the interns outside of their respective jobs. The director is required to live with the interns during the two-month program.

Qualifications:

Must speak fluent Armenian;

Must be a strong and quick communicator and be easily accessible via technology;

Must have spent significant time in Armenia;

Must be comfortable leading a small group of college students for two months;

Must demonstrate the ability to work with and balance a large budget;

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Requirements:

With assistance from the Central Internship Council: Use social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and word of mouth (phone calls, emails, etc.) to promote the internship; Plan and execute excursions (typically outside of Yerevan) for the weekends; Find appropriate jobs and place interns in their chosen field of study; Arrange house/apartment in Yerevan for the interns, along with handling communication with landlord (rent, utilities, etc.); Communicate with the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs in Armenia, local Armenian Relief Society (ARS) office, local Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), and arrange trips to these offices for the interns; Facilitate introductions to other youth in Armenia including AYF Armenia, AYF Western Region Youth Corps, AYF Canada Youth Corps, AYF Internship in Artsakh, AGBU interns and Birthright/Armenian Volunteer Corps; Plan and execute an educational program as well as a community service project for interns; Ensure interns are working 30 hours/week, attending internship programs and excursions; Facilitate interns’ blogging and collaborate with AYF PR committee; Send daily or weekly updates to the Central Internship Council; Write a comprehensive report after the program’s completion to share with Central Executive; Give presentations to local communities/AYF chapters after the program’s completion and work with interns to do the same



Interested applicants can apply online. All applications must be submitted by April 15th.

Please forward any questions you may have about the job description, the AYF Internship program or the AYF-YOARF to the 2022 Central Internship Council at [email protected].