December 7, 2021

To the Princeton Institute for the Transregional Study and Princeton Faculty,

We, the undersigned organizations, write to share our opposition to Princeton University’s decision to provide a prominent platform for Khazar Ibrahim, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States, to discuss “peace and cooperation in the Caucasus.” The government he represents has, in actual fact, acted directly and violently against the interests of both peace and cooperation.

As has been widely documented, Azerbaijan, backed by Turkish-drafted extremist mercenaries, committed countless war crimes against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh during, before, and after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war. To this day, Azerbaijan continues to invade Armenian sovereign land, choke off water from vulnerable populations, and illegally hold and maltreat hundreds of prisoners of war. Hosting Ambassador Ibrahim –without providing the audience with factual context or offering equal time to critics of the Azerbaijani government – risks normalizing racism and ethnic cleansing by an autocratic regime.

Azerbaijan’s record is clear, and thoroughly documented, by our own government and leading human rights organizations:

State Department: The U.S. Department of State’s most recent Human Rights Country Report on Azerbaijan documents “Significant human rights issues,” including: “unlawful or arbitrary killing; torture; arbitrary detention; political prisoners; politically motivated reprisal against individuals outside the country; heavy restrictions on free expression, the press, and the internet, including violence against journalists, the criminalization of libel and slander, harassment and incarceration of journalists on questionable charges, and blocking of websites; systemic government corruption.

Freedom House: Freedom House rates Azerbaijan as Not Free, noting that: “power in Azerbaijan’s authoritarian regime remains heavily concentrated in the hands of Ilham Aliyev, who has served as president since 2003, and his extended family.



Amnesty International: “War crimes were committed by Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh. Several verified videos depicted the mistreatment of prisoners of war and other captives, decapitations, and desecration of the dead bodies of enemy soldiers.”

Human Rights Watch: “Azerbaijan’s government continues to wage a vicious crackdown on critics and dissenting voices. The space for independent activism, critical journalism, and opposition political activity has been virtually extinguished as so many activists, human rights defenders, and journalists have been arrested and jailed and [there are] restrictions on media freedoms.”

The opinions of the undersigned organizations are supported by the United States House of Representatives, which recently passed five amendments to the 2021-2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Among these were measures demanding Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian POWs and calling for investigations of Azerbaijani war crimes.

We write this letter, sadly aware of Princeton University’s troubling history as a home of Armenian Genocide revisionism and denialism, most notably in the form of the scandal surrounding Heath Lowry, the widely criticized denialist installed as the Atatürk Professor of Ottoman and Modern Turkish Studies.

As you know, Princeton University has set forth its public commitment to “service to humanity.” The Vice Chair of the Board of the Trustees Brent Henry called on people to “be of service to humanity and help make the world a better place.” The Republic of Azerbaijan stands for exactly the opposite. The Aliyev regime and its representatives have forfeited any right to speak in the name of “peace and cooperation.”

We urge Princeton University to recognize how unsafe this event and other actions have made its students of Armenian descent and the surrounding Armenian community, and call on the university to cancel this racist and offensive lecture. Failing this, we ask that Princeton University provide an equally prominent platform for voices critical of the Azerbaijani government.

Sincerely,

Armenian Youth Federation, Eastern USA

Armenian Student Associations United

___________________________________________________________________________________

Princeton Armenian Society

Harvard University Armenian Students Association

Seton Hall University Armenian Student Association

Armenian Students Association at Northeastern University

Brown University Armenian Society

Armenian Society of Columbia University

Armenian Society at Fordham University

Bentley University Armenian Students Association

Michigan State Armenian Students Organization

UC Berkeley Armenian Students Association

Boston University Armenian Students Association

University of Pennsylvania Armenian Students Association

Georgetown University Armenian Student Association

University of Maryland Armenian Student Union

University of Michigan Armenian Students’ Cultural Association

Providence College Armenian Society

Ramapo College Armenian Students Association

Fairleigh Dickinson University Armenian Students Association

UC San Diego Armenian Students Association

University of Chicago Armenian Students Association

MIT Armenian Society

George Washington University Armenian Students Association

Villanova Armenian Students’ Organization

University of Virginia Armenian Cultural Student Association

Arizona State University Armenian Students Association

Armenian Club of Purdue University

Boston College Armenian Club

California Polytechnic State University Pomona Armenian Students Association

California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo Armenian Students Association

Chapman University Armenian Students Association

Colgate University Armenian Students’ Association

Cornell Armenian Students Organization

California State University Northridge Armenian Students Association

Glendale Community College Armenian Students Association

Lafayette College Armenian Students Association

Loyola Marymount University Armenian Students Association

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Armenian Students Association

McGill University Armenian Students Association

Moorpark College Armenian Students Association

New York University Armenian Students Association

Occidental College Armenian Students Association

Pepperdine University Armenian Students Association

The Ohio State University Armenian Students Association

UC Davis Armenian Students Association

UCLA Armenian Students Association

UC Santa Barbara Armenian Students Association

UC Santa Cruz Armenian Students Association

UMass Amherst Armenian Students Association

University of Nevada Las Vegas Armenian Students Association

University of Rochester Armenian Students Association

University of Southern California Armenian Students Association