SAS to sponsor a talk by Artsakh State University president Armen Sargsyan

The Society for Armenian Studies (SAS) will sponsor a talk via Zoom by Prof. Armen Sargsyan, president of Artsakh State University (ArSU) in Stepanakert. Titled Artsakh State University: Past, Present and Future, the talk will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:30pm ET (9:30am PT). After discussing the history of Artsakh State University, Sargsyan will discuss the challenges facing the University after the Second Artsakh War. Simultaneous translation into English will be provided.

As part of its new policy to strengthen ties with academic institutions in Armenia and Artsakh, the SAS signed an Agreement on Cooperation on October 25, 2021 with ArSU. The agreement aims at cooperating on different academic projects that would be beneficial to both parties and to advance the field of Armenian Studies.

Prof. Sargsyan was appointed president (rector) of ArSU in 2018. In 1992, he graduated from Stepanakert branch of Kirovakan Pedagogical Institute and finished his postgraduate at the National Academy of Sciences Republic of Armenia, Institute of Language after Hrachya Adjaryan. In 1998, he was a candidate of Philological Sciences. Between 1999-211 he served as the dean of ArSU philological faculty. Between 1998-2000, he was head of the Artsakh branch of State Language Inspectorate of RA Ministry of Education and Science. In 2011, he served as the academic secretary of ArSU. In 2015, he was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh. In 2016, has was awarded the Title of Honored Scholar of the Republic of Artsakh. He is the author of more than a dozen scientific works and about 60 scientific articles.

ArSU is the oldest and largest university in Artsakh. Over the course of its nearly 50-year history, ArSU has produced over 20,000 graduates in 60 fields of study. Currently, the university prepares specialists in 31 areas.

The SAS, founded in 1974, is the international professional association representing scholars and teachers in the field of Armenian Studies. The aim of the SAS is to promote the study of Armenian culture and society, including history, language, literature and social, political and economic questions.