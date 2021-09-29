Always with our Soldiers

One year. It only takes one year. One year to celebrate another birthday, one year to celebrate another anniversary, one year to start a new school year. Unfortunately, as Armenians this past one year has left a stain in our calendars that we are forced to remember—one year since the start of the 44-day Artsakh War.

This year, we’ve lost brave men and women. We’ve lost land, and at times we’ve lost hope. On Saturday, the AYF New Jersey “Arsen,” New York “Hyortik” and Manhattan “Moush” chapters collaborated to plan a commemorative afternoon for our heroes and our homeland.

The event began at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral in Manhattan. From there, a procession was led to Union Square Park in honor of our soldiers. The program began with an introduction from Talene Sagherian of the Manhattan “Moush” chapter. AYF New York “Hyortik” chapter member Anahid Indzhigulyan sang the American and Armenian national anthems.

Three AYF senior executive members reflected on the past year and shared their visions for the future of Armenia and its diaspora. AYF New York “Hyortik” chapter member Mimi Bijimenian opened the afternoon to commemorate over 5,000 brave heroes who gave their lives to defend Artsakh and the entire Armenian nation. She shared how life will never be the same since Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire for the second time since 1994. “For us, as Armenians, life has been divided into two sections: life before September 2020 and life after 2020.” I am sure that every Armenian around the world has a vivid image in their minds of where they were and what they were doing when they first heard the news of Azerbaijani and Turkish forces waging a war on our homeland. It was earth shattering. Their pan-Turkic goals to continue the mission of the Ottoman Empire in 1915 is not a ‘conflict over land’ but a second attempt at genocide. And one year later, as we stood in Union Square Park in front of the photos of our fallen soldiers, “The fight is not over…Artsakh is ours.”

Nairi Diratsounian from the AYF New Jersey “Arsen” chapter also addressed participants. “As we gather here today, Azerbaijan continues to deface and destroy century-old Armenian churches and monasteries. They have denied UNESCO access to the region on three different counts, clearing the way for continued erasure of Armenian history.” It was a reminder that although we are commemorating the one-year anniversary of the start of this war, it feels far from over. It feels like just yesterday when we read headlines about the recruitment of jihadist mercenaries on behalf of Azerbaijan, and “the use of Turkish F-16 fighter jets equipped for airstrike, to drop cluster bombs and white phosphorus munitions, leaving inhabitants wounded while ravaging the environment.”

It is nearly impossible to forget the many sleepless nights spent waiting for the latest news from the frontlines, tweets from the Ministry of Defense, awaiting calls and texts from friends and loved ones in Armenia. Still, one year later, feelings of anger, grief and uncertainty continue to linger in our hearts. Through these tragedies, “time and time again they provide us with evidence as to why Armenians will continue to fight and never leave their survival in the hands of the Azeris,” said Diratsounian.

AYF Manhattan “Moush” member Mariam Khorenyan left the audience with the final motivating sentiment stating, “There is no doubt that the diasporan youth will keep advocating, marching and calling our representatives until our POWs are returned home, Azerbaijan is sanctioned for numerous violations of humanitarian and international law, and the atrocities inflicted on the Armenians have been recognized.”

Guest speaker and community activist Taleen Babayan shared her most recent experiences in Artsakh in pursuit of a film project. She talked about some of the conversations she had with the people of Artsakh and relayed their undying strength and faith in their homeland and their people. “These were the soldiers born after independence – the ones who were going to transform Armenia. We stand here today in honor of those Armenian soldiers – those 5,000 who responded to the call of duty at a time of chaos and uncertainty – and those 200 POWs who sit in captivity, illegally detained by Azerbaijan for close to a year now.”

This is our reality: an Armenia that is still fighting for its survival; a diaspora that never loses hope; and a history filled with trying times resulting in many wins and losses. But we must “remain committed. Last fall, we marched in the thousands, as Armenians joined us here in New York City from across the country. Our numbers are much smaller today. We can’t wait for a tragedy to occur for us to come together. We can’t choose when to be Armenian – when to feel Armenian. We can’t decide when it’s convenient for us to be activists. I understand it’s emotionally challenging to build yet another memorial, to commemorate yet another tragic day, to mourn the loss of yet another soldier and civilian. But it’s our duty. Plain and simple. Because it’s easy to be Armenian when we eat the food, sing the songs or dance the shoorch bar. But intertwined with that rich culture is responsibility and legacy.”

The afternoon program came to a close with remarks from the Very Reverend Fr. Sahag Yemishyan, Vicar General of the Eastern Prelacy. Together with Der Mesrob Lakissian of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, he led a short hokehankist program in honor of our martyred soldiers. In unison, we sang Giligia, as candles were lit and yerakouyn-colored carnation flowers were placed by photos of the martyred soldiers. Singer Anahid Indzhigulyan took the stage once more, singing Mardigi Yerke, The Soldier’s Song, in honor of the late Unger Kevork Hadjian, a patriot best known for his mesmerizing voice and now a brave hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his nation.

May our soldiers rest in eternal peace, and may we carry out their sacrifices for a free, united, and independent Armenia.