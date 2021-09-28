Cardiologist Dr. Ani Nalbandian named Fellow of the Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY—Ani Nalbandian, MD, has been named Columbia University Division of Cardiology’s Fellow of the Year for 2020-2021.

Dr. Nalbandian is a medical school graduate of Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City. She completed her internal medicine residency at Columbia University Irving Medical Center-New York Presbyterian Hospital, where she is now also completing her cardiology fellowship.

The award recognizes her outstanding contributions to the cardiology fellowship program, clinical care and professionalism. It is awarded to one fellow each year who is deemed most deserving.

Dr. Nalbandian is the daughter of Rev. Fr. Untzag and Yn. Setta Nalbandian. She grew up in the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension community in Trumbull, CT. Prior to medical school, she volunteered at Sts. Tarkmanchatz Armenian School in the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem and was awarded an Intramural Research Training Award at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.