Diasporan Twisties

It starts when

Mind and body

Forget connection

Like place loses balance

When borders move.

History is testament

To brave versus invader.

Winners draw the maps

But new lions come

For the stolen places

And borders move again.

Twisties strike when the

Map that holds the nation-place

Is plotted on the wrong scale

So math is subtraction

And design is shrinkage

Until we remember:

That is not our map.

After refuge followed escape,

The ancestors charted a new map

With the ancient borders

To find the way back

Adding the unfamiliar places that were not ours

Until we made them so.

Indigenous and adopted in true scale

Reknit connection for safe landings

In spaces where we place the plot points

That show us where to be.