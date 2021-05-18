International Armenian Literary Alliance’s mentorship program supports emerging Armenian writers

There are two weeks left to apply to participate in the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s (IALA) first-of-its kind mentorship program to support emerging Armenian writers.

The program, run by IALA board member Shahé Mankerian, will run from July 5 to August 30, 2021.

“It is exciting to spearhead the Mentorship Program for one great reason: the program will bring together aspiring Armenian writers with established Armenian authors,” says Mankerian. “The guidance from the experienced writer will be invaluable to the budding storyteller.”

Mentorships will be available for emerging Armenian writers of the novel, memoir, creative nonfiction, short story and poetry. Selected mentees will be paired with a mentor, who will read and provide feedback on their mentee’s writing and speak virtually with their mentee throughout the program to discuss the writing life, the mentee’s work and how to navigate the publishing industry. At the end of the mentorship program, IALA will host a reading to feature the work of both mentees and mentors.

Mentors include Arlene Avakian, Mashinka Firunts Hakopian, Nancy Agabian, Markar Melkonian, Aline Ohanesian, Ken Janjigian, Armine Iknadossian and Gregory Djanikian.

Applications are available online and due on May 31, 2021. Applicants must be a member of the IALA. Memberships are available at several rates. For those on a low income or who are unemployed, IALA offers several free memberships per year.

For more information, please visit IALA’s website, www.armenianliterary.org.