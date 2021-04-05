Prof. Harry Harootunian to give inaugural UCLA Raymond H. Kévorkian Armenian Genocide Commemoration Lecture

Prof. Harry Harootunian will give the inaugural Raymond H. Kévorkian Armenian Genocide Commemoration Lecture organized by the UCLA Richard Hovannisian Chair of Modern Armenian History on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm Eastern/11:00 am Pacific. Harootunian’s lecture will be streamed live on Zoom. Registration is required and free.

Harootunian, Professor Emeritus of East Asian Studies at New York University, will be joined by discussant Dr. Michael Rothberg, 939 Society Samuel Goetz Chair in Holocaust Studies and Professor of English and Comparative Literature at UCLA.

Harootunian’s The Unspoken as Heritage: The Armenian Genocide and its Unaccounted Lives (Duke Univ. Press, 2019) is an attempt to reach an unattainable history by addressing the experience and memories of his parents, who escaped the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1916 and migrated to the United States to confront the magnitude of a second challenge of adaptation and economic security in an entirely different environment. Their afterlives in Detroit, where they raised three children, were marked by a void of silence provoked by what they had experienced and the loss they had incurred to configure a daily life continually mediated by the defeating historical effects of genocidal policies Armenians had been subjected to during the closing years of Ottoman rule.

Born in 1929 in the United States, Harootunian is among the leading professional historians of East Asia, focusing on Japan’s early modern and modern history. He is the author of Marx after Marx: History and Time after Capitalism (Columbia University Press, 2015) and Uneven Moments: Reflections on Japan’s Modern History (Columbia University Press, 2019). He was formerly the Max Palevsky Professor, Emeritus of History and Civilizations at the University of Chicago, the Dean of Humanities at the University of California, Santa Cruz, editor of Journal for Asian Studies, and co-editor of Critical Inquiry.

The event is co-sponsored by UCLA Department of History, UCLA Luskin Institute for Policy and History, UCLA Promise Armenian Institute (PAI), UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies (CNES), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), and the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).