Camp Javakhk 2021 counselor applications now open

Camp Javakhk is looking for qualified candidates at least 18 years of age for an unforgettable summer.

Camp Javakhk is a program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) that consists of day camps in villages within the Armenian-populated Javakhk region of Georgia. These camps are organized and planned by a council of Armenian youth from the Eastern US.

The camp is free of charge for participants. Lunch and snacks are provided. School materials are supplied. The camp counselors are Armenian youth, primarily from North America, who travel to Armenia and Javakhk to connect with their homeland and cultivate bonds with fellow Armenians.

In light of the cancellation of Camp Javakhk 2020, we are extremely excited for the opportunity to return to Javakhk this summer 2021. Our brothers and sisters in Javakhk must not be forgotten, and we will always work to maintain and further our connections with them. In order to maximize safety for both campers and counselors, vaccination against COVID-19 will be required. Camp Javakhk 2021 will take place in August 2021.

The deadline for applications is May 1st, 2021. Acceptance notices and finalized camp dates will be announced by the end of May.

If you are unable to participate in Camp Javakhk this summer, you could still sponsor a camper.

Email [email protected] with any questions about the program.