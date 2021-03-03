ANCA-ER honors activists and friends, raises unprecedented $150,000 in virtual gathering

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) hailed its 2020 achievements and honored its longtime activists and friends last Thursday, February 25, 2021 at its 14th annual banquet which was moved online this year due to the pandemic. “Justice for Artsakh” has already been viewed five-thousand times and has been well-received by audiences across the region. During an extraordinary year when the pandemic devastated our daily lives and the Artsakh War tormented our hearts and minds, the ANCA-ER and its local chapters championed for Artsakh as its primary focus. In support of the ANCA-ER’s efforts during 2020, our communities, supporters and activists raised an unprecedented $150,000 at this annual event.

Master of Ceremony Jon Najarian, a CNBC contributor and co-author of Follow the Smart Money, led the weeknight program in honoring three lifelong activists with the ANCA-ER Vahan Cardashian Award—Sarkis Agasarkisian, ANC of Georgia; Bearj Barsoumian, ANC of Tennessee; and, Stephen Gregory Hagopian, ANC of Southern Illinois. Former Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) were honored with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award. Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian (D) was presented with the inaugural ANCA Eastern Region One to Watch Award.

Local New York activist Hooshere Bezdikian sang the Star Spangled Banner. Children from Artsakh’s Martakert and Marduni regions sang the national anthems of the republics of Armenia and Artsakh. The young people are part of Hamazkayin’s “With the Children of Artsakh” after-school arts program, which was established during the war as an artistic outlet for child refugees in Armenia and Artsakh traumatized by the violence.

The region also honored the memory of those who lost their lives during the attacks on Artsakh with a moment of silence and offered its formal remarks along with a regional video highlighting its work in 2020. The video provided an overview of the region’s virtual events, advocacy efforts and commitment to fighting for justice for Artsakh and Armenia in coordination with its network of activists in 31 states.

Through its leadership, the region was able to activate an unprecedented response to the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks on Artsakh resulting in over 100 meetings with members of Congress and their staff – both on the House and Senate side, more than eight-thousand phone calls and nearly 900,000 letters to Congress outlining the legislative priorities needed to increase awareness surrounding the attacks on Artsakh and Armenia.

The regional response resulted in both federal and state level engagement. Congressional leaders issued statements condemning the attacks. Several cities including Ridgefield, NJ; Cliffside Park, NJ; Fort Lee, NJ; Englewood Cliffs, NJ; and Fitchburg, MA all recognized Artsakh. Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania introduced legislation to recognize Artsakh. Resolutions in the Michigan and Georgia state legislatures were also passed to condemn the attacks on Artsakh.

“We want to thank you, our supporters, for the generous contributions you’ve made and continue to make. Your investment in the ANCA Eastern Region serves your communities, our cause and particularly our youth. As we continue to navigate life in a new normal, we continue to educate, motivate and activate. We need to be ever-active, ever-engaged and ever-vigilant,” said ANCA Eastern Region board member Ani Tchaghlasian.

Former Congressman Eliot Engel (D-NY) and Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) were honored with the prestigious ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Awards. Together they join an elite group of past recipients including Dr. Taner Akçam; Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA); former US Ambassador to Armenia John M. Evans; former US Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; US Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ); US Senators Robert Dole (R-KS) and Elizabeth Dole (R-NC); Baroness Caroline Cox; and renowned lawyer Robert Morgenthau and the Morgenthau family.

Former Congressman Engel, who served New York’s 16th congressional district, has been a staunch and steadfast supporter of the Armenian cause throughout his tenure in Congress, particularly as chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee. As chairman, Congressman Engel was instrumental in the passage of H.R.296 – the Armenian Genocide Resolution.

“As chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I’ve always prioritized promoting democracy around the world, supporting the peaceful resolution of conflict, fighting for justice for those who have suffered horrific crimes and human rights abuses and the promotion of stronger ties between the United States and our allies,” said Engel. “As I pursued those priorities, I have been honored to work alongside the passionate and engaged Armenian and Armenian American communities who have sought to strengthen ties between the US and Armenia, and to ensure Armenians’ rights are protected, their safety restored and their sufferings recognized… I will always hold my friendships with Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora, and so many of my Armenian American friends around the world close to my heart,” he continued.

Congressman Chris Smith serves New Jersey’s 4th congressional district. He is a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and a ranking member of its Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations Subcommittee. He also serves as co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. An unwavering supporter of the Armenian American community in his district and region, he ushered Republican support of the Armenian Genocide Resolution and has continuously called on the presidential administration to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In his remarks, Congressman Smith commended the ANC and its New Jersey leadership. “You inform and foster a greater appreciation of Armenian American issues. You motivate and lead with the best of them. You are deeply respected and have one of the most effective advocacy programs in the entire nation,” he said, while also condemning Azerbaijan’s premeditated and unprovoked attacks on Artsakh.

Named in honor of the late Vahan Cardashian who led the American Committee for the Independence of Armenia, the precursor to the ANCA, the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award was presented to Sarkis Agasarkisian, chair of the ANC of Georgia; Bearj Barsoumian, chair of the ANC of Tennessee; and, Stephen Hagopian, chair of the ANC of Southern Illinois for their long-standing leadership and commitment to the Armenian cause.

The recipients joined a long list of dedicated honorees including Ara, Armen and the late Aram Jeknavorian, Bedros Bandazian, Tatul Sonentz-Papazian, Steve Dulgarian, Ruth Thomasian, Professor Richard Hovanissian, Zohrab Tazian, Alice Movsesian, John Jerikian, Carolann Najarian and Ken Sarajian, as well as the late Vahe Amirian, Martha Aramian, Melanie Kerneklian, Armen Topouzian, Levon Palian and Tom Vartabedian.

Sarkis Agasarkisian has spent 35 years working on Armenian Genocide recognition in the state of Georgia and in Washington, D.C. through a series of commemorative events at the Georgia State Capitol. He led in securing Georgia as the sixth US state to recognize Artsakh.

Agasarkisian thanked his family, those who came before him and those who continue working alongside him in Georgia. “We are not many, but we know how to help and love others,” he said, “We also know how to fight to defend our people. ANC plays a major role in helping to secure the present and the future of Armenia and the Armenian people abroad,” he concluded.

Bearj Barsoumian is responsible for countless hours spent advocating for the Armenian Cause both in the district offices of his Tennessee representatives and in the nation’s Capital where he’s met with staffers and Congressional members.

“It’s every Armenian’s responsibility to do the work to get to know their Congressman, their Senator, their state representative. To be a true American, you have to be involved with all of your representatives and let them know what the issues are and what’s important to us, to the Armenian community and Artsakh,” commented Barsoumian.

Stephen Gregory Hagopian was the third and final recipient of the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award. In his introductory remarks, his son and fellow activist Stephen Hagopian spoke of his father’s commitment and dedication to advancing the Armenian cause. Hagopian, for his part, thanked active members of the ANC community who continue to take the time to call their congressional representatives and voice their concerns as Armenian American voters. “America for me has always been that shining light on the hill. But that’s where we come in because America also requires the work of its citizens,” said Hagopian, underscoring the importance of this proactive engagement with elected officials. “Our representatives [need to] know that it’s not alright to remain silent in the face of genocide deniers and not okay to accept the word of paid lobbyists when it comes to stating incorrect facts about Artsakh or Armenia. That’s [the] work every one of us must do if we are to be successful,” he stressed.

The region also honored Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian with the inaugural One to Watch Award, which celebrates emerging leaders and dedicated activists working to advance the Armenian cause. State Representative Manoogian, who serves Michigan’s 40th, has used her voice and platform to advocate for the safety and security of the Armenian nation through passage of a resolution in the Michigan State House aimed at bringing awareness to Azerbaijan and Turkey’s attack on Artsakh and Armenia.

“It is such a deep honor to be representing Armenian Americans and be our voice in the State House of Representatives,” said Manoogian, underscoring the need for advocacy on the state level. “I am the only Armenian American serving in our state government at this time, so it’s critical that we continue to champion these issues and we educate those who maybe have never had contact with our community before, but could be champions for us as well,” Manoogian said.

The ANCA-ER also honored the next generation of activists—its ANCA Leo Sarkisian interns Nicholas Krikorian, Aram Harumi; ANCA Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellow Tatevik Khachatryan; and ANCA-ER summer interns Garine Koushagjian and Nairi Diratsouian.

“The ANCA Eastern Region, and her many thousands of followers and supporters have fought the good fight for Artsakh,” said ANCA National Board Chairman Raffi Hamparian in the evening’s closing remarks, celebrating the uninterrupted work of the ANCA-ER. “The Armenian cause is a marathon and not a sprint. We can all be proud that the ANCA Eastern Region understands this well and is dedicated more than ever to fighting for a free Artsakh.”

The entire program can be viewed on the ANCA-ER Facebook page.