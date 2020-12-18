ARS launches ‘Stand with an Artsakh Family’ relief project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

YEREVAN—On December 17, 2020 the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), as part of its “Stand with an Artsakh Family” initiative, assisted the families displaced as a result of the recent Artsakh War. ARS Central Executive Board member Hamesd Beugekian joined ARS Armenia Regional Board and chapter members and volunteers from the youth wing of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and visited families currently residing in the Nizami, Sis, Sayat Nova and Ghougasavan communities of the Ararat region. In total, 84 families received $250 each for their first month’s financial assistance. The goal of this project is to provide financial aid to at least one-thousand displaced families from Artsakh over a four-month period. The monthly financial assistance provided by the ARS is intended to cover food, clothing, bills and partial housing for displaced families.

Moreover, this year, parallel to its traditional “Amanor” (Yuletide) program, the ARS is distributing presents to the children of Artsakh. Thanks to the donation of ARS chapters and individuals, enough funds were raised to spread some Christmas joy among the children. Just over 200 displaced children living in the above-mentioned communities received Christmas gifts.

Within the next couple of weeks, dedicated members of the ARS and AYF Armenia will be visiting other regions of Armenia to distribute additional funds and gifts to those in need.

Thanks to our donors, we were able to implement the first phase of our new project as part of the ARS Artsakh Emergency Assistance initiative.

To make a donation, please visit https://ars1910.org/withartsakh/