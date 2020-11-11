AYF’s Call to Action: Rally for Artsakh

The Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) Eastern Region strongly condemns the current alleged “peace agreement” signed behind closed doors by Nikol Pashinyan without consulting the Armenian people.

November 9th, 2020, the darkest day in modern Armenian history, Pashinyan chose to willingly give away the heart of the Armenian people. He unilaterally, without the consent of the people, or parliament, chose to create a massive refugee crisis – many of the 150,000 Armenian from Artsakh are now not only homeless, but stateless. The agreement gave these brave men, women, and children an impossible task to rebuild in a land less than one-third the size of Artsakh, with no path forward to recognition and an enemy intent on their destruction. The agreement relinquishes the sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia by allowing the twin dictatorships of Erdogan and Aliyev to achieve their pan-Turkic goals via a route from Nakhichevan to Azerbaijan and the occupation of Armenian lands in Tavush. It opens the door for the continuation of Turkish genocidal initiatives via the annihilation of Armenian culture, heritage, and history. Pashinyan chose to hand away Dadivank, Yerik Mankants Monastery, Ghazanchetots. The destruction of the hundreds of churches, cemeteries, cultural institutions, and historical artifacts that have been built by and preserved by our people in Artsakh is all but assured, one must only look to Nakhichevan and the Nor Julfa Cemetery for evidence.

For 45 days we have stood by our soldiers. For 45 days, AYF and ARF members have fought and died defending Artsakh. For 45 days we have screamed for the international community to recognize Artsakh, to recognize Azeri war crimes and to report the truth. Because of this agreement, those efforts are moot. Those 1300 soldiers who gave everything will have made the ultimate sacrifice for an uncertain future and a lost homeland.

The AYF-YOARF Eastern USA calls on the Armenians of the Diaspora to join us in standing with the people of Artsakh as we continue to fight for the recognition of Artsakh, as we demand the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the current government to make way for a democratic and transparent leadership, and as we stand with our soldiers to continue the fight for the defense of the Republic of Artsakh. The AYF-YOARF continues its mission for a united Armenia and calls on the Armenian people to unite once again for Artsakh. To unite for our homeland.

We will never accept a defeatist mindset as we continue to serve as the second-army of the Armenian Nation. Let the words of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation be heard once again.

Let us unite with the people who have raised the banner of freedom; he who turns his back to the people is the adversary; he is the enemy of the people.

Brothers, let us join hands, therefore, in the name of the divine mission against our common enemy.

And you, the youth, who are always and everywhere the defenders of lofty ideals, unite with the people.

And you, the gray-haired elders, enthuse your sons and daughters and assist them with your experience.

And you, the wealthy, help arm the people so that they can be able to defend themselves.

And you, blessed Armenian women, infuse your spirit in the fight.

And you, Armenian clergymen, sanctify the freedom-fighters.

There is no time for waiting.

Let us unite, Armenians, and carry on fearlessly the sacred tasks of securing the liberation of our fatherland.

We stand for Artsakh.



AYF-YOARF Central Executive Eastern Region, USA