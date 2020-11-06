In Memory of Vasken Basmajian, Sr.

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Vasken Basmajian, Sr. of Weston MA, on November 5, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Shoghig (Apelian) Basmajian and devoted father of Vasken Basmajian, Jr.

Born in Aleppo, Syria on Dec. 14, 1941, he got married in Lebanon and immigrated to the United States with his wife in 1970. He dedicated his life to his family and his successful business, BBC Printing & Products. He was the loving brother of Vahan and Sandra Basmajian and children; Vasken, Varant and Lorig. Brother-in-law of Ani Apelian and children; Armen Apelian and family, Eileen Hamalian and family; and Harry Salibian and his son Dr. David Salibian and family. He is also survived by many cherished friends.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, a private funeral service will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown with a private Interment to follow at Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety to comply with federal and state public health and safety measures.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School or St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, MA.