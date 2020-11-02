ANC of Eastern Massachusetts Meets Representative Ayanna Pressley’s Office

November 2, 2020
Members of the Armenian National Committee of Eastern MA met with the office of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley on October 29, 2020. Pictured from left to right: Annie Youssoufian, Anahis Kechejian, Dikran Kaligian, Dina Apovian, Ronald Claude- Pressley’s District Policy Advisor and Tsoleen Sarian

BOSTON, Mass.– Representatives of the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts (ANCEM), including Seventh Congressional District constituents, met with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s District Policy Advisor Ronald Claude on October 29. The purpose of the meeting was to request, on behalf of the Armenian American community of Massachusetts, urgent action to defend the Armenians of Artsakh from Azeri and Turkish invasion. 

ANC-EM members and activists Dina Apovian, Dikran Kaligian, Anahis Kechejian, Tsoleen Sarian and Annie Youssoufian thanked Representative Pressley for her support and co-signing of H.Res.1165 (to condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey for their attack and aggression targeting Armenian civilians and infrastructure in Artsakh.) Requests were made for Pressley to continue condemnation of Azeri aggression by ending the military and security aid to Baku, to block arm sales to Turkey and Azerbaijan and to make a statement in support of recognizing Artsakh’s independence.

The Committee thanked Mr. Claude for Congresswoman Pressley’s support and offered to continue sending current news and information on the situation. 

Tsoleen Sarian

Tsoleen Sarian is the Executive Director of Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives. Her previous work in the non-profit sector has included Armenia Tree Project and the Global Partnership for Afghanistan, as well as a period with the Conflict Management Group. She serves in a leadership role at the Armenian Memorial Church, and on the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region.

