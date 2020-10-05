ANCA to Israeli Ambassador: Stop Sale of Lethal Weapons to Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, DC – Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Chairman Raffi Hamparian, in a frank and direct letter to Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, asked that “Israel immediately halt the sale or transfer of lethal or dual-use material and technology to Azerbaijan.”

Hamparian shared that since the September 27th Azerbaijani surprise attack on Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia, Israeli-produced military drones and LORA missiles have been used indiscriminately against civilian populations centers. “Shipments of these and other deadly weapons must be ended immediately, as a matter of basic morality and both Israeli and international humanitarian law,” stated Hamparian.

Hamparian concluded the letter noting, “We look to you to urgently convey our concerns to the Israeli government, to work toward an immediate halt to all arms sales and transfers to Azerbaijan, and to ensure that Israel will never be complicit in a second Armenian Genocide.”