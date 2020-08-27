ANC-Eastern Mass. meets with Congressional Candidate

Members of the ANC of Eastern Massachusetts recently joined a video meeting with Jesse Mermell, a candidate in the Democratic primary in the fourth Congressional District of Massachusetts. The meeting was sponsored by Rachel Kaprielian, former State Representative and Registrar of Motor Vehicles. It provided an opportunity to brief the candidate about issues of concern to the Armenian-American community.

Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attack on Armenian soil, its years of attacks on civilians in Artsakh and the need to restore military aid parity or to ban aid to Azerbaijan if it continues its bellicosity were among the issues discussed as well as the Trump administration’s inexplicable decision to cease funding demining efforts in Artsakh.

Jesse Mermell was previously the Communications Director for Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and a Brookline Select Board Member. She is one of eight candidates in the September 1st Democratic primary in the fourth district to replace Cong. Joe Kennedy III, who is running for Senate. The fourth district stretches from Brookline, Needham and Wellesley to Franklin, Taunton and Fall River.