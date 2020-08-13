Greater Boston Armenian Community Supports Lebanese Armenian Compatriots

On August 7, 2020 a meeting was called to order by the Boston Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Sardarabad Gomideh under the auspices of Archpriest Rev. Antranig Baljian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church with representatives from St. Stephen’s, local Armenian Relief Society (ARS) chapters, Armenian Youth Federation, Homenetmen and Hamazkayin to discuss and examine how best to provide support to our Lebanese Armenian community.

The attendees shared and exchanged thoughts and ideas on the current Eastern Regional efforts and agreed to join the effort to provide the most effective and efficient outcome.

During the meeting, three well-established and reliable fundraising initiatives within the Eastern Region were presented—Armenian Prelacy of the Eastern United States, Armenian Cultural Association of America, Inc., and the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA, where all three funds will combine as a collective humanitarian aid package.

In conjunction with the financial support being provided at this time, a focus on researching alternative resources for the future was also discussed.