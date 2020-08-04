The Armenian Relief Society extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the calamity in Lebanon on Aug 4, 2020. We express our support to the Lebanese people and our compatriots who are once again in an unbearable situation. We wish a speedy recovery to all those who were wounded.
The ARS stands with Lebanon and the Armenian community.
Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.
