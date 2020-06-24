Armenian Weekly Featured in New Study Highlighting Immigrant News Outlets

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Weekly has been named a “Digital First Responder” in a select database of immigrant media innovators compiled by the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York (CUNY), announced the Hairenik Association and the Armenian Weekly Editorial Board this week.

The year-long study, led by CUNY’s Center for Community Media (CCM) and Cal-State University Northridge journalism professor Daniela Gerson and published this week, identified 50 ethnic media outlets in the US based on nominations from journalists, immigrant advocates and media experts across the country. Researchers created a diverse group of media organizations from the Michigan Korean Weekly to Chicago in Arabic that they believe are thriving in community-based reporting. According to CCM researchers, these noteworthy news outlets, which are traditionally powered by small and loyal groups of journalists, are utilizing social media, globalizing content production and diversifying business models and revenue streams.



The Armenian Weekly, which was founded in 1934, is one of the oldest publications in the group, second to the Japanese-American newspaper Rafu Shimpo (established in 1903 in Los Angeles, Calif.).

“We are honored and grateful to be recognized among our peers for our tireless commitment to the Armenian American community,” said George Aghjayan, chair of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee Eastern Region. “It is our hope that our historic newspaper continues to grow and thrive in its vital role as a leading voice of the Armenian Diaspora,” continued Aghjayan, who also noted the development of the media room on the fourth floor of the Hairenik Building. The forthcoming innovative space is promising to serve as a multimedia hub for more engaging and in-depth coverage of the local community.



CCM will be presenting and reviewing its findings during a virtual forum next week.