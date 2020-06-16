In Support of the Lebanese Armenian Community

Dear Compatriots, Relatives, Sisters and Brothers,

Once again, the Armenian people are in turbulent waters. Armenia and the Diaspora have been hit hard with the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the Armenian community in Lebanon is faced with extreme hardship. The ongoing political and economic challenges are unprecedented. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region Central Committee is calling on our communities to take action.

The Armenian community in Lebanon is in dire need of help. It is our moral obligation to lend a hand to our brothers and sisters. Our monetary contribution will lessen the heavy burden under which the Lebanese Armenians are crumbling. With your contribution, you will reassure them that we stand together in this time of need.

We lent a hand when our compatriots in Syria needed help during the Syrian war. We lent a hand when our compatriots in Artsakh needed help. We should do the same today for the Armenian community in Lebanon.

Let’s help our brothers and sisters in Lebanon. They need our help today more than ever. Give generously to the community that is one of the pillars of our Diaspora. Now, it is our turn to return the favor.