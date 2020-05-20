Amid Global Pandemic, US Congress Pivots with ANCA to Online Calls for Armenian Genocide Justice

WASHINGTON, DC – Amid an unprecedented global pandemic that forced Armenian Genocide commemorations to go virtual this April, a bipartisan group of over 80 U.S. Senators and Representatives participated in Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) local, regional and national programs and took to social media, calling for justice for Turkey’s still unpunished crime.

“We want to thank all our U.S. Senate and House friends – and their tech teams – for pivoting quickly with us to online ANCA platforms this April,” said ANCA Communications Director Elizabeth Chouldjian. “In the wake of last year’s congressional resolutions rejecting Turkey’s denials, this robust level of pro-active participation increases pressure on the Administration to finally end U.S. complicity in Turkey’s obstruction of justice for the Armenian Genocide.”

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Democrat Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who along with Texas Republican Ted Cruz (R-TX) led the unanimous Senate passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution (S.Res.150) last December, kicked-off the ANCA Eastern Region’s three-day commemorative program “April 24: A Call for Justice,” with a special video message, stating “acknowledging the truth about the Armenian Genocide is necessary to ensure that it never happens again,” and calling on President Trump to join the Senate in properly commemorating this crime. Other Senate and House members sharing statements for the ANCA Eastern Region commemorative program included Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI), Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA), Senior House Foreign Affairs Committee Member Chris Smith (R-NJ), as well as Representatives Haley Stevens (D-MI), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA). Illinois Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Jan Schakowsky participated in ANC Illinois online commemorations.

In the Western U.S., House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who co-authored Armenian Genocide legislation (H.Res.296) overwhelmingly adopted by the House in October 2019 by a vote of 405-11, was among those participating in the Armenian Genocide Committee Online Commemoration. Rep. Schiff was joined by Senator Menendez, as well as California Members of Congress Judy Chu, Gil Cisneros, Harley Rouda, Linda Sanchez, and Brad Sherman. The Armenian Genocide Committee is comprised of a broad coalition of Armenian American religious and community organizations, including the ANCA Western Region. In Northern California, Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) participated in the online commemoration organized by the local Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee.

Excerpts of Senate and House social media posts, press statements and videos commemorating the Armenian Genocide are provided below in alphabetical order.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): “Today marks 105 years since 1.5 million Armenians were victims of a genocide. On Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we honor their memory and renew our duty to continue speaking out against such unconscionable atrocities so that they never happen again.”

Sen. Robert Casey (D-PA): “Today I join Armenians in Pennsylvania and around the world in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide, a crime against mankind. We must reject this kind of hate.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Today we solemnly remember the 1.5 million innocent souls lost in the #ArmenianGenocide 105 years ago. I was proud to lead efforts in the Senate to pass a bipartisan resolution to commemorate and acknowledge the fact of this Genocide.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): “Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and for too long, the truth of this Genocide was suppressed. I hope that Americans will remember the victims and commit to preventing atrocities like it from ever happening again.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): “As we mark 105 years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, we cannot forget the 1.5 million Armenians killed between 1915 and 1923. It’s on all of us to acknowledge this horrific chapter in history and ensure it never repeats.”

Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA): “Every April, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the Armenian Genocide. It is time for the U.S. government to join the Senate, to be on the right side of history, and officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. We must never forget. We must fight against denial & the assertion that now is not the time when it is always the time to tell the truth about the Genocide. I’m honored to continue this fight with my friends in the Armenian community who have worked so hard for the recognition their families deserve.”

Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ): “I’m honored to join everyone in New Jersey and around the world in commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I’ve been proud to lead the resolution affirming the facts of the Armenian Genocide, and I’m especially proud that last December, after years of work, the resolution in the Senate passed by unanimous consent. This historic milestone would never have been accomplished without the support and commitment of the Armenian American community. This year, the Administration should follow the Senate’s lead in recognizing this tragedy as what it was – a genocide.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI): “By recognizing the Armenian Genocide, we are educating the world and we are helping to prevent a further unspeakable outbreak of violence of this kind. This is a battle not just for Armenians but for all of humanity.”

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): “Today, we commemorate the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. We honor the more than 1.5 million victims who lost their lives during this tragic period. #NeverAgain”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL): “On the 105th Anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were murdered at the Hands of the Ottoman Empire.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “Today, we remember the victims of the Armenian Genocide and their descendants. We. Must. Never. Forget. That’s why I was proud to champion—with @SenatorMenendez — the long-overdue passage of a resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide as a matter of U.S. policy.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD): “Today we remember the 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman Empire. Last year, Congress officially recognized and remembered this crime against humanity by passing the #ArmenianGenocide resolution. The first step in learning from history is to recognize it.”

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA): “Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Meds Yeghern and the first since Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. We join in solidarity, honoring those systematically expelled and killed and are reinvigorated in our efforts to protect human rights around the world.”

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA): “Reflecting on the Armenian Genocide today, which began 105 years ago. I mourn the deaths of over 1.5 million Armenians, officially recognized for the first time by Congress last year. Recognizing and grappling with historical truth is deeply important. We must not look away.”

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY): “Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, and as 1 of 3 members of Congress of Armenian descent, this is an issue close to my heart. Today we honor the 1.5 million lives lost, work to ensure history remembers them, and stand firmly against genocide everywhere.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA): “Today I join everyone in the Armenian community to recognize the Armenian Genocide and to remind the world that this was a tragedy and atrocity that happened that should never be repeated again.”

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA): “Today, we commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. As we honor the victims of this tragedy, we are reminded that silence in the face of injustice is complicity. So today, we rededicate ourselves to rejecting bigotry and discrimination in all forms and to speaking out against hatred and violence. #ArmenianGenocide”

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA): “105 years ago today, Armenian intellectual and cultural leaders were rounded up in what would become the Armenian Genocide. 1.5 million innocent lives were lost and it is up to all of us to remember so that this can never happen again.”

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI): “Today is the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. I was proud to support H.Res.296, which officially recognized this atrocity when the House passed it last year. Let’s all remember the responsibility we have to stand up for human rights in our time.”

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA): “Today, I join the Armenian American community in commemorating the 105th Anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide and honoring the victims and survivors of this atrocity. The United States must stand strong against hatred and intolerance and we must #neverforget.”

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA): “Today, as we mark the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide, we must speak truthfully about this tragedy and condemn anyone who tries to erase it from our collective memory. The White House must join Congress and officially recognize this atrocity.”

Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA): “I want to speak to the 105th anniversary, that we normally celebrate on April 24th – the first genocide of the 20th century – where over 1.5 million Armenians were killed in over a 3.5 year period by the Ottoman Empire. We say, never, never again.”

Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA): “Today, on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we in the Central Valley remember the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during this tragedy. As a country, we must continue to defend human dignity and stop these atrocities from happening again both at home and abroad.”

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO): “An attack on any ethnic group is an attack on all of us. Today, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were killed in the Armenian Genocide. I will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Armenian-American community to ensure history never repeats itself.”

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL): “Today I stand with the Armenian people – both in Armenia and around the world – who are honoring the victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian Genocide was one of the worst atrocities in modern history. One and a half million men, women, and children lost their lives. Unfortunately, many today continue to deny the truth of this terrible crime. It is time to recognize the Genocide, honor its victims and survivors, encourage people to learn from it, and keep its memory alive. Today, let us recommit ourselves to preventing such a tragedy from recurring as we honor and remember those who perished.”

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY): “As Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I helped lead the effort to secure the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the U.S. Congress. The U.S. Congress is now on the right side of history and I call on President Trump to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. Today, I join the resilient Armenian community in the U.S. and around the world in commemorating and condemning one of the darkest chapters in world history.”

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA): “This year’s 105th Anniversary comes during a devastating time for our world and nation with the COVID-19 Pandemic and yet we as Armenian Americans have for the first time in our nation’s history the opportunity to celebrate the passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution. On this anniversary, let us honor the memory of those who were lost by remaining vigilant to prevent similar atrocities from taking place today or in the future.”

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA): “During the #ArmenianGenocide, 1.5 million innocent lives were lost. It is important that we take the time to remember those who died and to be aware of history to ensure these tragedies never happen again.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE): “In the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee of which I am a Member, we monitor assaults on human dignity, human rights, and religious liberty. Today marks the 105th anniversary of the arrest, deportation and mass murder of Armenians during WWI #ArmenianGenocide | @ANCA_DC”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI): “This April marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Last year, Congress voted on legislation that I was very proud to cosponsor that reaffirmed this historic fact. Unfortunately the President, like others before him, opposed the legislation which is why it is so important that all of you are gathered virtually to continue to shine a light on the truth of the Armenian story.”

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA): “Today we remember and mourn the victims of the Armenian Genocide as we mark Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. When I served as California’s Insurance Commissioner, I established an Armenian Insurance Settlement Fund Board to oversee the settlement of claims against insurance companies on behalf of heirs and descendants of policyholders who were killed during the Armenian Genocide. Today and every day, we must commit ourselves to the fight against violence and hatred no matter the form.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA): “Before last year Congress hadn’t formally recognized the Armenian Genocide. 2020 is different. Today, as we mourn the millions killed, we also acknowledge the advocates who worked tirelessly to ensure our government recognized this dark time for what it truly was.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ): “Today as we commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we not only mourn the lives lost, but we rededicate ourselves to recognizing & speaking out against genocide around the world & ensuring that our countries stand united in condemning hatred & violence. The massacre of 1.5 million Armenians, as well as Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites, and other Christians by the Ottoman Empire constituted the 20th Century’s first genocide. As a Jewish American, the need to recognize genocide is deeply personal for me. I’m proud to represent the strong Armenian communities in North Jersey and will always fight to make sure that we learn from history.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD): “I was proud to bring a resolution to the House Floor in October recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which passed the House with strong bipartisan support. With the Senate also taking action, it marked the first time in history that both chambers of Congress passed resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. America has a special responsibility to ensure that the memory of this Genocide is preserved so future generations will not forget what happened and that the horrors of that period will never again be repeated, just as we remember the evils of the Nazis later in the century, who drew lessons from the Armenian Genocide when perpetrating their own.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA): “Today marks 105 years since the #ArmenianGenocide: a day of remembrance and our responsibility to embrace the truth. Last year, Congress passed a resolution to formally recognize the injustice of the #ArmenianGenocide. We can’t rewrite history, but we can build a better future.”

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX): “The Armenian Genocide was the political destruction and starvation of more than 1.5 million people. Today, on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we must all remember this dark history, pray for those lost & commit to never again allow a tragedy like this.”

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH): “Today, on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we remember the 1.5 million innocent lives lost and reaffirm our promise to never let such crimes against humanity happen again.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA): “Even if we can’t provide true justice for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, we can recognize their suffering with the language we use. It’s time for this country and the world to call those heinous acts 105 years ago what they were: a genocide of 1.5 million Armenians.”

Rep. Peter King (R-NY): “This year marks 105 years since the Armenian Genocide where 1.5 million were murdered. I am proud to have worked with the other co-chairs of Armenian Caucus to pass the House resolution condemning and recognizing the Armenian Genocide this past October. The time has come for Turkey’s human rights abuses to be universally condemned and for the first genocide of the 20th century to be universally recognized.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL): “Recently, I was proud to join my colleagues in Congress on a resolution to establish that as a matter of U.S. policy, our rejection of any continued Armenian Genocide denial as well as affirming the U.S. Government’s ongoing record of recognition and remembrance of this crime, and to underscore the importance of education about the Armenian Genocide, as well. It’s so important for everybody to learn history so as not to, in this case, repeat it.”

Rep. James Langevin (D-RI): “Today marks the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide in which more than 1.5 million lives were lost. Let us remember the victims and survivors of this atrocity and recommit to ending genocide.”

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA): “Today I stand with Armenians around the world in remembrance of the #ArmenianGenocide and the more than 1.5 million Armenian children, women, and men whose lives were taken. Let us never forget this tragedy and continue to fight hate and injustice the world over.”

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV): “Today marks 105 years since the #ArmenianGenocide. We must honor the victims of this senseless tragedy, but also remember that the struggle against hate and discrimination continues.”

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI): “Today we mark the somber 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. For the descendants and remaining survivors of the Genocide, I was proud to vote for our country to recognize it officially. It’s an important way of ensuring it never happens again.”

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA): “Today, on the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide, we honor the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during this tragedy. As a country, we must stand against any and all attempts to erase this painful history from our memory.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA): “The U.S. needs to break its silence & recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. Last year we overwhelmingly passed a resolution to recognize the systematic killing of 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915. Today we remember those who perished & pledge #NeverAgain.”

Rep. Daniel Lipinski (D-IL): “105 years later, let us continue to remember those 1.5 million individuals who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide and renew our resolve to prevent future mass atrocities. #ArmenianGenocide”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA): “I was proud to vote for the resolution affirming Congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide last year. Congress is now on the right side of history on this issue. And, it is long overdue that the last act of genocide, denial, come to an end by Turkey, as well.”

Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA): “Today we mark the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I was proud to join my House colleagues last year in two historic votes to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. It remains our moral duty and obligation, to never forget this crime against humanity. #NeverAgain”

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY): “Thank you for inviting me to join you in recognizing the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I am sorry that we cannot gather together and hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy as we pay tribute to the legacy of the 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives from 1915 to 1923. In remembering this dark period in history, and other horrible events like the Holocaust, we feel the human cost of blind hatred and senseless prejudice.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY): “By irrefutably affirming the United States’ official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, we can enlist the full force of the federal government to encourage education of the facts so that future generations will continue to remember it for what it was and make sure it never happens again. “It is time for Turkey to follow suit and finally acknowledge the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenians for what it truly is and officially call it a genocide.”

Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN): “I’m inspired by @ANCA_DC for leading a nationwide effort to fund 1.5 million meals to help needy Americans during the #COVID19 pandemic. In the face of so much uncertainty, it is encouraging to see communities all over the country coming together to overcome adversity.”

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA): “Today, we honor the memories of the 1.5 million Armenians massacred 105 years ago at the hands of the Ottoman Empire and echo the global call for a just acknowledgment of the Medz Yeghern to comfort the descendants of the survivors & begin healing this stain on human history.”

Rep. James McGovern (D-MA): “#Worcester is home to one of the oldest #Armenian communities in the U.S. Today I stand with them & with Armenians around the world in solemn remembrance of the #ArmenianGenocide & the more than 1.5 million Armenian children, women, and men whose lives were taken.”

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY): “This month, we mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I look to the past with a heavy heart and an unflinching commitment to never forget the atrocities committed during World War I. May we never forget the painful lessons our collective memory teaches us so future generations do not repeat the past. As we remember, I pray we all do our part so such atrocities shall never happen again.”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA): “105 years ago, the Armenian people endured through genocide. Today, their descendants around the world come together to spread awareness to prevent global humanitarian crises. Let’s recommit ourselves to stand for justice and human rights.”

Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA): “Last year, I was proud to help pass the bipartisan resolution, H.Res. 296, affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide. Together, we will continue to reject denials of the Armenian Genocide, learning from the painful lessons of our past so we may build a more peaceful future.”

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA): “The continuing denial of the Armenian Genocide, particularly by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, is an act of historical vandalism. Although Congress passed landmark resolutions in 2019 formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, I continue to urge the Trump administration to call the Armenian Genocide by its proper name. We must call genocide for what it is wherever it occurs.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “On this somber day, I join Armenians in Minnesota and around the world in mourning the lives lost and honor the extraordinary resilience of the Armenian people. #ArmenianGenocide”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ): “On its 105th Anniversary, we honor the victims and survivors of the #ArmenianGenocide and acknowledge the resolve of the Armenian people. Recognition of the Genocide is a powerful reminder that we must not turn away when we know crimes against humanity have been perpetrated. I proudly joined my colleagues in Congress to officially recognize the Genocide last fall. In doing this, we were paying tribute to the victims of that horrific chapter of history, honoring the perseverance of those who survived, and embracing the Americans of Armenian descent.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): “The facts are undeniable. Yet, generations of Armenians have had to fight tirelessly against those who attempted to rewrite history and deny the truth of the Armenian Genocide. That is why, last year, the U.S. Congress sought to right this grievous wrong by overwhelmingly voting to stand firmly on the side of honesty and etch the truth of the Armenian Genocide forever into the Congressional Record. In doing so, we honored those who were silenced forever and reaffirmed our commitment to never stay silent or allow these crimes to ever happen again.”

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA): “It is my honor to record this message for the Armenian National Committee of America on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. I am proud to represent a large Armenian American community and I know how important this issue is to my constituents. For too long, the United States has failed to affirm the truth about the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians. Last year, the House and Senate passed H.Res.296 which would commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance by the U.S., with only 11 members of Congress opposing its passage. There should be no ambiguity – the Armenian Genocide was real and we stand against those who perpetrate or deny such evil.”

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA): “As we commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and honor the memories of its victims, let us solemnly affirm that we reject denial of this or any genocide, and that we will speak out against bigotry and brutality wherever they appear.”

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA): “Today, I join in solidarity with the Armenian community to recognize the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. The United States must honor the victims and their families by acknowledging this tragedy. We cannot forget the past.”

Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD): “Last October, I was honored to join my colleagues in finally passing the Armenian Genocide Resolution and recognizing this crime against humanity. It was an affirmation that while the arc of the moral universe is long, it does bend towards justice and that we, as Americans, have a responsibility to protect and defend human rights.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA): “On this somber day, I join Armenians in PA05, in Pennsylvania, and around the world in mourning the 1.5 million lives lost in the #ArmenianGenocide 105 years ago.”

Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL): “It has been important to me to be part of a team of Congressional leaders who have fought to have these events, which took place between 1915 and 1923, recognized by the U.S. government as a genocide. Such recognition at the federal level is long overdue. In Illinois, we’ve done better than the White House. Our state has recognized the Armenian Genocide. We have established a Holocaust and Genocide Commission and created a public school genocide education curriculum mandate. Our students will learn the historical truth and be better prepared to prevent these types of horrors in the future.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “More than 100 years ago, the Ottoman Turks murdered 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children. Each year, we commemorate their memory on April 24. And this year will be the first since the Congress officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. We will never again be silenced.”

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL): “Today we mark #ArmenianGenocide Remembrance Day and honor the 1.5 million victims. I was proud to support a resolution last year recognizing this atrocity for the first time in the U.S. Congress. We must stand against attempts to erase this painful history from our memory.”

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ): “I am pleased to join my colleagues on the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues to honor the 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. We must recognize this event within our shared world history and honor the lives of the Armenians wrongfully massacred.”

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL): “Over 100 years ago, my grandparents fled the Ottoman Empire to escape the #ArmenianGenocide. My grandmother would cry when she spoke of her Armenian friends who were slaughtered. Let us continue to shine light on this dark hour in history so that it never happens again.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA): “Today, we mark the 105th anniversary of the #ArmenianGenocide. I have long advocated for the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and was pleased to join my colleagues in introducing and passing H.Res. 296, the #ArmenianGenocideResolution last October. […] I would like to thank the ANCA for leading a nation-wide effort to fund 1.5 million meals, through donations to Feeding America, to help Americans in need during the #COVID19 crisis. Your contributions and efforts will always be remembered and appreciated.”

Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ): “Today marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. For the past 105 years Armenians have had to fight for recognition of the horrible pain so many families have endured. I stand with the people of Armenia in condemning this dark chapter of history and mourning the nearly 1.5 million lives lost. I am committed to ensuring this intolerance and violence does not occur again, and that this tragedy does not go unnoticed.”

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA): “Today, we commemorate the 1.5 million men, women, and children killed in the #ArmenianGenocide 105 years ago. We all must stand against discrimination and hatred across the globe. Today, we honor the lives lost – we must #neverforget and we must ensure this never happens again.”

Rep. Christopher Smith (R-NJ): “It was a privilege to co-manage debate in Congress last year on a strongly worded bi-partisan resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide and to have previously chaired two Congressional hearings – one in the year 2000 and the other in 2015. The appalling and well-documented facts speak for themselves. In 1915, there were about 2 million Armenians living in what was then the Ottoman Empire. They were living in a region that they had inhabited for over 2,500 years. By 1923, however, well over 90 percent of these Armenians had disappeared – most of them were dead. Shockingly, the Government of Turkey continues to trivialize, rationalize, and deny the Genocide – a cruel slap in the face of the Armenian people, hindering reconciliation and healing. We will never forget.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA): “Today, the Armenian community in Central Virginia and across the globe commemorates the lives lost in the #ArmenianGenocide. This anniversary is a terrible reminder of atrocities born from blind hate, but it also reminds us how enduring the human spirit can be.”

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA): “April 24, 1915 – the Ottoman Empire began a systematic campaign to murder 1.5 million Armenians, my ancestors included. I was proud to lead the effort in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a resolution recognizing the #ArmenianGenocide. Never again!”

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI): “We can never mend the pain and suffering that the Armenian people experienced 105 years ago, but we take today to recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. 1.5 million Armenians were killed by the Turkish Ottoman Empire, and millions more were displaced, robbed and horrendously mistreated.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY): “Today is Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, a series of massacres and starvations of Armenians by the Ottomans. Failing to remember or acknowledge such atrocities only paves the way for future atrocities and I stand with the Armenian American community in remembering and honoring the victims of this and all genocides.”

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV): “Today we commemorate the solemn anniversary of 1.5 million lives lost in the #ArmenianGenocide. Last year I voted along with my colleagues in Congress to recognize this massacre and I call on governments around the world to join us and work to prevent future atrocities.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI): “I am so honored to represent the incredibly strong Armenian American community in #13thDistrictStrong. Today, my heart is with them as we mark 105 years since the #ArmenianGenocide. We honor the lives lost by speaking truth to power every day and making sure we #neverforget them.”

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA): “On this somber day, I join Armenians in Massachusetts and around the world in mourning the 1.5 million lives lost in the #ArmenianGenocide 105 years ago. This Congress was the first in our history to formally recognize this atrocity. The White House should do the same.”

Rep. David Trone (D-MD): “On the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, we remember the 1.5 million Armenians that perished during this tragedy. We will continue to honor the victims by speaking out against hate whenever we see it.”