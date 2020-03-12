NAASR Postponing Events, Closing Building to Public Amid Coronavirus Concerns

March 12, 2020 at 5:49 pm Announcements 0

BELMONT, Mass.—In line with the recommendations of public health and medical experts relating to the coronavirus, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) has made the difficult decision to postpone all public events through the end of April 2020. The health and safety of the entire community are primary concerns. Every effort will be made to reschedule the many events affected by this decision. In due course, NAASR will announce plans regarding events in May and beyond.

Similarly, the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478, will be closed to the public until the end of April, at which time the situation will be reassessed.

NAASR

NAASR

The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research was launched in March 1955 with a vision to promote Armenian Studies by establishing endowed chairs at some of the foremost universities in the United States.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*