ANC of MI Meets with Congresswoman Haley Stevens

DETROIT, Mich.–The Armenian National Committee of Michigan recently met with U.S. House of Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI-11) to thank her for co-sponsoring and voting on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) as well as her support of the 2019 Speier Amendment to the Foreign Aid Bill calling for $40 million in Aid to Armenia and 2019 Sherman Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) against Azerbaijani threats to shoot down civilian aircrafts.

ANC of MI activists Dzovinar Hamakorzian, Sebouh Hamakorzian and Raffi Ourlian discussed issues important to the Armenian American community of Michigan. The Congresswoman was excited about the new Armenian Community Center that would be located in her district and is delighted to join the community at its opening.

The Congresswoman expressed her commitment on joining the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and supporting both the Artsakh Travel and Communication Act (H.Res.190) and H.Res.452 which aims to improve relations between the U.S. and Armenia, as well as joining the community’s local events.

ANC of Michigan activists also discussed Artsakh’s security and the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression against the Armenian people. The Congresswoman was committed to supporting the rights of the people of Artsakh to live in peace. She was also interested in the economic growth in Armenia and found it vital that the U.S. would revisit its strategy in the region and be more supportive of Armenia and Artsakh.

“I would like to thank the Congresswoman for taking the time to meet with us and welcoming us warm heartedly. We appreciate the Congresswoman’s interest and willingness to learn more about Armenia and Artsakh and to be a proactive member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus. Her support is much appreciated,” said ANC of Michigan member Dzovinar Hamakorzian.

“It’s great to see supporters like Congresswoman Haley Stevens on the right side of history in supporting the Armenian Genocide recognition bills that passed late 2019. We look forward to working with Congresswoman Stevens in the future focusing on Artsakh issues,” added Ourlian.