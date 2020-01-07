Hairenik Press Publishes Meneshian’s ‘A Place Called Gyumri’

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Hairenik Press has announced the publication of Knarik O. Meneshian’s book A Place Called Gyumri: Life in the Armenian Mountains.

A Place Called Gyumri is a snapshot of life in Gyumri following the Spitak earthquake. In 1991, Meneshian taught English in the devastated village of Jrashen, Armenia. From 2002 to 2003, she and her late husband (Murad A. Meneshian), lived and worked as volunteers in Armenia for a year teaching English and computer courses in Gyumri and Tsaghgadzor.

“For 120 years, Hairenik has served the Armenian community as a publisher of newspapers and books. We are incredibly proud to continue that vital mission and humbly honored to publish Knarik Meneshian’s book. Knarik has been a valued contributor to our press for many years and her book will be of broad interest to our community,” said George Aghjayan, Director of the Armenian Historical Archives and chair of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee of the Eastern United States.

The publication of Meneshian’s book in December 2019 comes a year after Hairenik Press released the English translation of Andranik Tzarukian’s Letter to Yerevan, translated by Rupen Janbazian and Tatul Sonentz-Papazian.

Knarik O. Meneshian was born in Austria. Her father was Armenian, and her mother was Austrian. She received her degree in literature and secondary education in Chicago, Ill. In 1988, she served on the Selection Committee of the McDougal, Littell “Young Writers” Collection—Grades 1–8, an anthology of exemplary writing by students across the country.”

Meneshian’s works have been published in “Teachers As Writers, American Poetry Anthology” and other American publications, as well as Armenian publications in the U.S. and Armenia. She has authored a book of poems titled Reflections and translated from Armenian to English Reverend D. Antreassian’s book titled “The Banishment of Zeitoun” and “Suedia’s Revolt.” She began writing at the age of 12 and has contributed pieces to The Armenian Weekly since her early teens.

The book is available on Amazon and at the Hairenik Bookstore.

All proceeds will benefit the Hairenik Association.