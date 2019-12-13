In Loving Memory of Mary Krafian

Krafian, Mary (Tourian) of Watertown, Massachusetts (formerly of Waltham, Massachusetts) passed away after a lenghty illness on Tuesday, December 10—one week before her 89th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband of over 56 years Yervant Krafian. Devoted mother of Nora Hackett and her husband David, Ara Krafian and his wife Heather. Loving grandmother of David Ara, Mari, Araxi, Nairi, Ani, Anoush and Knar. Loving sister of Sonia Zerdelian and her husband Garbis. Loving sister-in-law of Sourpoug Berberian and her husband Berge. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Vahan and Hovsep Kalfayan and sister-in-law Maro Manavian.

Born in Cairo, Egypt, May immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1962 and settled in Waltham, Massachusetts in 1976. She worked alongside her husband at Eddy’s fine men’s shirts, where for 50 years they ran the business, which her husband founded in Cairo, and later opened on St. Catherine Street in Montreal, Newbury Street in Boston and finally Washington Street in Newton. She was a devoted member of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS); last year she received her 50-year pin acknowledging her many years of service with the ARS.

Mary’s most treasured place was with her family. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, which she always doted over. She will be dearly missed by all of them.

A wake will be held at Bedrosian Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on December 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts. Burial will be at Highland Meadow Cemetery, Belmont, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, Massachusetts, 02472), ARS Cambridge “Shushi” Chapter (47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, Massachusetts, 02472) or St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.