Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island Rings in the Christmas Season

CRANSTON, RI – On Saturday, December 7, a Christmas concert featuring the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island, along with the Junior Choir of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Church and several talented soloists was held in the peaceful sanctuary of the Armenian Evangelical Church. Rev. Dr. Ara Heghinian, pastor, opened the special evening of music of the season with prayer and a warm welcome.

Artistic director and conductor of the chorale and junior choir Maestro Konstantin Petrossian presented a program featuring Armenian and international Christmas carols and songs. The Armenian Chorale sang a large variety of songs from sacred to secular, beautifully accompanied by pianist Mari Panosian.

Caccini’s much-recorded aria “Ave Maria” was performed by the chorale and brilliantly accompanied by Dalita Getzoyan on flute. Gohar Manjelikian’s soaring soprano voice was highlighted in “O Holy Night” and “Lullaby Thou Little Tiny Child,” while her heartfelt performance of “Diramayr” by Maestro Konstantin Petrossian moved the audience. Soprano Mari Megrdichian sang the deeply emotional song “Qeler – Tsoler” dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Gomidas Vartabed, as well as well-known Christmas carol “The First Noel.” Gomidas’ “Aysor Don Eh” was performed by soprano Satenik Emdjian. All the soloists offered impassioned performances.

A delightful highlight of the evening was the junior choir’s performance of the beautiful song “Ding Dong.” The concert concluded with the entire ensemble of singers merrily performing popular Christmas carols. The final selection, “Joy to the World,” was enthusiastically sung by the choirs, soloists and everyone in the sanctuary while Getzoyan brightly accompanied on flute.

Rev. Hagop Manjelikian offered the closing prayer followed by the singing of the “Hayr Mer” (Lord’s Prayer). The audience was left with the joyful feeling of the season and cheerfully joined in fellowship over delicious refreshments in the church hall.