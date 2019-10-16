Hairenik, Armenian Weekly Marking 120th, 85th Anniversaries at Conference on the Armenian Press

NEW YORK, NY—On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the establishment of the Hairenik and the 85th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Weekly, the Armenian Prelacy, the Hairenik Association and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (ARF-ER) Central Committee invite the public to a Conference on the Armenian Press.

The one-day event will be taking place in Pashalian Hall at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral in New York City on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year is also the ‘Year of the Armenian Press’ per His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, who wrote in January, “The Armenian press has played a pivotal role in the organization of communities, preservation of memory and in strengthening national identity.”

His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate will be delivering the opening remarks at next week’s Conference on the Armenian Press. There will be presentations and roundtable discussions focusing on the challenges facing Armenian media in the Diaspora and the role of the Armenian press in preserving Armenian language, identity and culture.