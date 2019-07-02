July 15th Deadline for ANCA Career Development Program Applications

WASHINGTON, DC – Time is running out for recent graduates to explore Washington, DC career opportunities in policy, politics, and media as part of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (CGP) Fall 2019 session.

Applications for the program, which features free housing in downtown Washington, DC, are due on July 15th and are available here.

“If you are ready to make the move to DC, our staff and dedicated alumni are ready to prepare your best resume, your best cover letter, to improve your interviewing skills, and to make personal introductions to folks already working in your industry,” said the ANCA’s Tereza Yerimyan in a 2-minute video which spotlights program alumni Lucine Mikhanjian and Peter Sahakian.

The unique job placement and internship program, which offers three months of free housing, career-building workshops, and networking opportunities, has successfully assisted over 300 Armenian Americans to advance their careers in Washington, DC.

Launched in 2003 with a founding grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, the ANCA CGP has helped over two hundred Armenian American professionals from across the U.S. explore career prospects in Washington DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC, in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. ANCA staff and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, DC, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions. Students are offered up to three months of free housing at The Aramian House depending on space availability and along with assistance to ensure they meet their university program obligations.

The ANCA CGP is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, has played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided by longtime ANCA benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian and the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts (AAVO).

The purchase of The Aramian House was made possible through a generous donation by the family of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island. The Aramian family – led by sisters Sue, the late Margo, and the late Martha – has long been among the most generous benefactors of ANCA programs as well as of charitable projects in the Armenian homeland and the Diaspora.