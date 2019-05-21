ANCA Rapid Responder Program Registers Strong First Quarter 2019 Growth

Washington, DC – Thousands of new Armenian Americans are having their voices heard in the halls of government – at the federal, state and local levels – thanks to the Armenian National Committee of America’s (ANCA) Rapid Responder program.

The first three months of 2019 saw record-level engagement in the program, which empowers activists to rapidly respond every time the ANCA posts an action alert on issues ranging from justice for the Armenian Genocide and freedom for Artsakh to stronger US-Armenia relations. By registering, responders get a 24-hour preview of letters being sent on their behalf to key decision-makers with an opt-out option before messages are sent on their behalf.

The strongest growth during the first quarter of 2019 was among Armenian school students, including the hundreds who visited the ANCA on field trips to Washington, DC. Seniors and retired Armenian Americans also saw meaningful growth, as did Armenian Americans from non-traditional communities – ranging from Alaska to Arkansas.

“The ANCA Rapid Responder program is a low-maintenance, high-impact, user-friendly advocacy tool,” said ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan. “With Armenian issues developing so quickly on Capitol Hill, hours matter and sometimes even minutes count. That’s why it’s so essential for legislators to hear right away from their voters. Our Rapid Responders deliver the impact we need – on time and on target.”

Becoming an ANCA Rapid Responder is a quick and easy two-step process. Interested advocates can click here.