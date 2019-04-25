Riding for a Purpose

AYF members Marie Bazarbashian, Meghri Dervartanian, Nina Vosbigian at Rev’d in Burlington, Mass.

More than a dozen members and supporters of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Greater Boston Nejdeh Chapter powered through an indoor cycling class last week to raise awareness for the Armenian Genocide. The act of cycling served as a metaphor to the perpetual movement of crimes against humanity when they are not completely recognized, like the Armenian Genocide. “History repeats itself,” said AYF member Ani Ouligian.

The fundraiser called “Cycle Against Denial” was part of the Boston chapter’s new initiative called 24 Days of Action. “Look at this new generation. You raised them to do this,” said Rev’d instructor Meaghan Severson to the proud parents in the back. “You raised them to be aware…to never forget where you came from and what your families have been through.”   

Participants pedaled through a 45-minute class, which featured some popular remixes of Armenian songs including “Hey Jan Ghapama.” Proceeds from the event supported the AYF-Greater Boston Nejdeh Chapter.

Leeza Arakelian

Assistant Editor
Leeza Arakelian is the assistant editor for the Armenian Weekly. She is a formally trained broadcast news writer and a graduate of UCLA and Emerson College. Leeza has written and produced for local and network television news including Boston 25 and Al Jazeera America.
