Armenian University Students to Travel to DC for Intensive Career Development

Armenian-American university students from across the U.S. are invited to the nation’s capital for “ANCA Rising Leaders: Career Development and Civic Education 101.” This is the latest installment in a series of ANCA national and regional programs devoted to expanding youth engagement and empowering their exploration of careers in policy, politics and media in Washington, DC and across the U.S.

The ANCA has teamed up with the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern and Western Regions and the Georgetown University Armenian Students Association (Georgetown ASA) in hosting this inaugural student-focused event.

“The ANCA Rising Leaders initiative is a natural extension of our landmark Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program and Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship Program, offering an intensive three-day primer on effectively advancing community priorities and learning about the incredible career opportunities Washington, DC has to offer,” said ANCA Programs Director Tereza Yerimyan, who will be leading the seminar. “We are particularly proud to partner up with the AYF Eastern U.S. and Western U.S. and the Georgetown ASA in an event that will give a first-hand look at the ANCA’s work in DC, promote personal career growth, and hone civic involvement skills.”

The seminar begins on Sunday, March 10th with a full day of interactive presentations by the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) focusing on career search fundamentals from resume preparation and networking 101 to an overview of the Washington, DC internship and job market. The next day, students will be invited to meetings with policy, politics and media professionals on careers in the nation’s Capital followed by an extended session with ANCA team members on advancing community priorities on the federal, state and local level. The seminar will be capped off with a full day of Capitol Hill discussions with legislators and staff on strengthening U.S.-Armenia ties, supporting Artsakh freedom and securing justice for the Armenian Genocide. Throughout the program, ample opportunities will be provided to explore Washington, DC and make new friends.

“The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region sees this collaboration and seminar as a great opportunity to foster awareness in support of the Armenian American community along with exposing all our members to various careers in policy, politics, or media,” stated the organization leadership. “We’re excited and prepared to take on its responsibilities alongside the AYF Western US, ASA and ANCA in raising the next generation of leaders, connecting Armenian American youth and continuing our fight for justice for the Armenian Cause.”

AYF Western US Chairman and ANCA Western Region Communications Dikran Khodanian concurred. “The AYF Western US is excited to partner with the AYF Eastern Region and the Georgetown ASA for this three-day Washington, DC training seminar spearheaded by the ANCA,” said Khodanian. “Given the current political climate, it’s vital that young diaspora Armenians are engaged in Hai Tahd in order to better serve their respective communities while taking advantage of the ANCA’s numerous opportunities.”

The three-day seminar will take place at a variety of DC community and historic venues, including Georgetown University. “We couldn’t be more excited to provide a platform for a discussion on modern era Hai Tahd in the middle of the nation’s capital,” said Georgetown University ASA President Nareg Kuyumjian. “Our goal with is to bring the AYF, ASA and ANCA communities together to have a fruitful discussion on student leadership and civic engagement.”

Registration for “ANCA Rising Leaders: Career Development and Civic Education 101” will open shortly. For more information, email: risingleaders@anca.org for program details and participation fees. Financial aid will be provided based on need and availability.