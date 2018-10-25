Political Cartoonist Lucine Kasbarian to Speak in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass.— St. James Armenian Church Men’s Club is hosting writer, editor, political cartoonist and book publicist Lucine Kasbarian. Kasbarian will be speaking at the dinner meeting next month on Monday, November 5 at the St. James Charles Mosesian Cultural and Youth Center.

Kasbarian has been a cartoonist for more than 30 years. She will be discussing the origins of political cartoons; the use of humor or sarcasm to diffuse difficult topics; and how Armenian and non-Armenian cartoonists are raising hot-button issues. She will also present illustrated excerpts of her works.

Kasbarian was born into an Armenian family of teachers, musicians, writers, artists and activists; the arts, humor and politics shared equal stage. She has been involved in the New York-New Jersey Armenian community from an early age. She graduated from the New York University School of Journalism with minors in political science and studio art. She pursued graduate studies at New York’s School of Visual Arts.

As a cartoonist, Kasbarian’s intention is to spotlight realities about the Armenian condition that do not receive adequate coverage in global media; and to drive her points home in absurd or paradoxical ways by drawing from history, popular culture and personal experience.

After a question and answer period, she will sign copies of her new book, Perspectives from Exile, which will be available for purchase.

The program will start at 6:15 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

