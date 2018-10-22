I really enjoyed my time at Jr. Conferences. We danced and sang in the morning. Then, we had lunch and freetime. Later, we were split up into three different groups and each group made their own chapter and had individual meetings. When we finished our meetings, we had a junior convention with all the made up chapters. The seniors taught us how they run the senior convention at the end of the year. Then we had dinner and some free time before we went bowling. we had dinner and some free time before we went bowling.

Karoon Krikorian

Age 12

AYF Chicago Ararat Juniors

Midwest Jr. Conferences, Chicago 2018