The Lucky Buddha

Buddha in a bottle
Serenity in a sip
Cold liquor by the candle lit
Take your time have a seat
Sip us up till you sleep
Dream of green glass days
Till life is no longer the same
Escape by the bottle
Become free and sane
Lori Sinanian
Lori A. Sinanian has been the project coordinator at the Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region (ANCA-WR) since March 2015. As project coordinator, she has helped organize two 'Rally for Justice' demonstrations. Sinanian is a product of two immigrant parents of ethnic Armenian descent from war-torn countries: Cyprus and Venezuela. She is currently studying English at UC Irvine.
Timothy Calla
Timothy Calla is an aspiring author, poet, and writer. He is currently studying English at UCLA, where he is a member of the creative writing magazine on campus called Westwind. Upon graduation, Timothy plans on publishing a book of poetry.
