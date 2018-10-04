The Lucky Buddha

Photo by Lori A. Sinanian

 

Buddha in a bottle

Serenity in a sip

Cold liquor by the candle lit

Take your time have a seat

Sip us up till you sleep

Dream of green glass days

Till life is no longer the same

Escape by the bottle

Become free and sane

Lori Sinanian

Lori A. Sinanian has been the project coordinator at the Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region (ANCA-WR) since March 2015. As project coordinator, she has helped organize two 'Rally for Justice' demonstrations. Sinanian is a product of two immigrant parents of ethnic Armenian descent from war-torn countries: Cyprus and Venezuela. She is currently studying English at UC Irvine.
Timothy Calla

Timothy Calla

Timothy Calla is an aspiring author, poet, and writer. He is currently studying English at UCLA, where he is a member of the creative writing magazine on campus called Westwind. Upon graduation, Timothy plans on publishing a book of poetry.
Timothy Calla

