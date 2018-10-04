New Progressive Collective, Zoravik, Hosts Lecture ‘Looking for a Contemporary Armenian Left’

The newly-formed progressive collective, Zoravik (“In Solidarity”) invites the public to an informal talk and discussion with Hrag Papazian on October 14 in Cambridge, Mass. The talk, entitled “Looking for a Contemporary Armenian Left: Nor Zartonk as a Model,” will investigate the Istanbul-based activist group Nor Zartonk as a successful example of intense intersectional activism and one of the few truly Leftist Armenian political organizations.

Papazian will present group Nor Zartonk as an Armenian movement with a universal progressive agenda that could serve as a model for Armenians throughout the world. His talk will also draw parallels with Armenia, the inequalities and injustice within, and the recent political transformations.

Hrag Papazian is PhD candidate at the University of Oxford. His research focuses on the Armenians of Turkey. He is currently based in Yerevan.

Zoravik is a Boston-based Armenian activist collective that promotes new avenues for political and grassroots organizing and project-based engagement for progressives. Formed in the wake of the Velvet Revolution, the group seeks to mobilize the political, cultural, and social institutions of the diaspora to support and encourage transformative efforts in Armenian communities worldwide.

To RSVP to this event, please do so on the Facebook event. For more information about Zoravik, visit their Facebook page or write to them at zoravik@gmail.com.

Details:

Sunday, October 14

7-8:30 p.m.

Located at Outpost 186