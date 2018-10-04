

It [my blood] flows like a lagoon

Promise me you’ll drown in it

I’ll meet you underneath it

Till red meets red crimson red

Vomit Blood, Vomit Blood

Cry for me, let me see your ruby tears

Let the lagoon and monsoon spill from my eyes

Monsoon in my blood.

Bio

Latest Posts Lori Sinanian Lori A. Sinanian has been the project coordinator at the Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region (ANCA-WR) since March 2015. As project coordinator, she has helped organize two 'Rally for Justice' demonstrations. Sinanian is a product of two immigrant parents of ethnic Armenian descent from war-torn countries: Cyprus and Venezuela. She is currently studying English at UC Irvine. Latest posts by Lori Sinanian see all) Monsoon in my Blood - October 4, 2018

