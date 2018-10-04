Monsoon in my blood.

Lori A. Sinanian has been the project coordinator at the Armenian National Committee of America - Western Region (ANCA-WR) since March 2015. As project coordinator, she has helped organize two 'Rally for Justice' demonstrations. Sinanian is a product of two immigrant parents of ethnic Armenian descent from war-torn countries: Cyprus and Venezuela. She is currently studying English at UC Irvine.
Timothy Calla is an aspiring author, poet, and writer. He is currently studying English at UCLA, where he is a member of the creative writing magazine on campus called Westwind. Upon graduation, Timothy plans on publishing a book of poetry.
