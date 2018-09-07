Another Successful Summer Program at St. Stephen’s Armenian School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WATERTOWN, Mass.—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School successfully completed its wonderful 2018 Summer Camp program, which was held from July 2nd to August 3rd. The school has offered this five-week camp to the Armenian community of the greater Boston area since the summer of 1999. Summer Camp was a great success one more time this year. The school offers two summer programs, one for preschool-aged children and another for children in Kindergarten and 1st Grade.

About 30 children attended camp each week, which was held in an engaging, loving, safe, and fun environment! The camp program integrates learning into fun activities, crafts, and games. Weekly themes included the solar system, the rainforest, summer garden, sea and backyard animals, camping and community helpers. The program included a variety of experiences and fun activities that foster the development of the whole child, including a special, daily conversational Armenian class, sports, art, music and movement, Armenian songs, and water games.

The St. Stephen’s Armenian School Summer Camp provided children a unique opportunity for social interaction, to develop friendships, for growth and learning, and to develop the participants’ familiarity with the Armenian language.

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School offers programs throughout the year. Registration is now open for the Fall session of the popular weekly ‘Tap and Clap’ classes (for children 9 to 17 months old) and ‘Mayrig & Me’ classes (for children ages 18 months to 2.9 years).