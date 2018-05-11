The Armenian Weekly to Live Stream Republic of Armenia Centennial Conference

NEW YORK (A.W.)—The Armenian Weekly will be live stretaming the Republic of Armenia Centennial Conference on May 11 and 12 on its Facebook page.

The conference, which will be taking place at Columbia University, is sponsored by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern Region United States and co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Armenian Review, and the Columbia Armenian Students’ Association, on the occasion of the Republic’s centennial.

More information about the conference here: https://armenianweekly.com/2018/05/02/first-republic-centennial-conference-releases-final-program-and-details/

Registration is open here: https://arf.ticketspice.com/first-republic-centennial-conference

The conference is part of a larger series of activities devoted to the Republic’s centennial. Further activities will be announced as they become available.