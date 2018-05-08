First Republic Centennial Conference Announces ‘Recent Events in Armenia’ Closing Plenary

NEW YORK (A.W.)—A new “Recent Events in Armenia” closing plenary has been announced as part of the First Republic of Armenia Centennial Conference at Columbia University this week.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States, along with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), the Armenian Review, and the Columbia Armenian Students’ Association, are hosting the conference on the occasion of the Republic’s centennial.

In light of the recent national democratic movement in Armenia, which led to the election of Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s prime minister on May 8, the organizers have added a closing plenary on Saturday, May 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Pupin Hall.

The session will be in “open mic” format, allowing each of the weekend panelists an opportunity for brief comments on the developing situation in Armenia, followed by audience participation.

As previously reported by the Weekly, 59 votes were cast in favor of Pashinyan, while 42 Members of Parliament voted against him. Three parliamentary factions-the Yelk alliance, Tsarukyan faction, and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF)-supported Pashinyan’s candidacy, while the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), which has a majority in Armenia’s National Assembly, announced ahead of the vote that despite the fact that the party is against Pashinyan’s candidacy, 10 plus one of its members would vote for him and allow for him to get elected, in order to “stabilize” the situation in the country.

