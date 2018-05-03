The Armenian Walls of Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—When a student at Watertown High School (WHS) walks by the bulletin board in front of the main office, they may just see a board and not think much about it. When they walk by the wall of flags, they may not understand its significance either.

But if students took just a few moments out of their day to comprehend what is on those walls, they would have a new perspective on the Armenian people.

First, starting with the wall of flags, I’m sure many people are unaware of the amount of countries that have not recognized the Armenian Genocide.

As for the wall of accomplishments—the “Armenian Hall of Fame”—there are many businesses and institutions that students interact with every day and don’t know who has created them. To find out that the people behind those institutions are Armenian (like Star Market, for example) is very interesting.

To this day, many people around the world do not know where Armenia is or who the Armenian people are. In Watertown, students are fortunate enough to know plenty about Armenia because of the large Armenian population here.

By taking the time to look at the Armenian walls in WHS, you can understand how successful Armenians have been in history and continue to be today. I am the only student in Armenian class who is not Armenian, and in my perspective I think the walls are very intriguing and educational.

There are many things that I’m still learning about Armenian culture and language, but the most important thing that I’ve learned is how hardworking and determined the Armenian people are. For those who do not know a lot about Armenia, take some time to look at the walls of WHS and I’m sure you’ll agree…