100th Anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be Celebrated in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (A.W.)—The 100th Anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia will be celebrated on May 28, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence at 4 p.m.

For this occasion, the Armenian Cultural Association of America-Rhode Island chapter, under the auspices of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Kristapor gomideh, will host a concert in celebration of this momentous time in Armenian history. This concert will be supported by all three Armenian churches of Rhode Island—the Armenian Euphrates Evangelical Church, Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, and Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church—as well as the Armenian organizations of Rhode Island.

The commemorative concert will be conducted by Maestro Konstantin Petrossian and performed by the Armenian Chorales of R.I. and Greater Worcester, a symphony orchestra, and famed soloist Babin Boghosian.

The concert will feature revolutionary songs in honor of Armenian soldiers and heroes that dedicated themselves to fight for Armenia’s independence in 1918, and also for those who are currently doing so to this present day. Net proceeds from all charitable contributions will be donated to the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Wounded and Disabled Soldiers Initiative. The ARS has embarked on a project to assist the needs of the Yerevan Hospital No. 1 (Հայրենիքի Պաշտպանի Վերակագնողական Տուն), which offers medical services to disabled veterans. The funds raised will be for basic medical equipment, beds, treatment tables, etc., all of which is needed to ensure that the hospital is properly furnished in order to give adequate care for each soldier who has risked his or her life to defend our homeland’s borders. All charitable contributions are tax deductible.

This is an event not to be missed! Admission is free and open to the public. The Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul is located at 30 Fenner Street, Providence, R.I. The concert begins at 4 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.

For further information or to donate, please visit the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1812439082160984/

Or you can mail your charitable contribution to:

Armenian Cultural Association of Rhode Island

7 Armenia Street

Providence, R.I. 02909

You may also contact the organizing committee by e-mail: acaa.prov.ri@gmail.com