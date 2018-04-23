ANCA Statement Regarding the Peaceful Political Transition in Armenia

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) issued the following statement regarding the peaceful transition of power in the Republic of Armenia earlier today.

***

The ANCA welcomes the peaceful political transition in Armenia, reflecting the will of the people and respecting the rule of law, and looks forward to engaging with the Republic’s new leadership on issues of shared concern: Stronger U.S.-Armenia political, economic, and military relations; a secure and internationally recognized independent Artsakh Republic, justice for the Armenian Genocide, and the safety of our Middle East communities

We will continue our 360-degree advocacy with the U.S. Executive and Legislative branches, defending Armenia and Artsakh against attacks by the Turkish and Azerbaijani lobbies, and seeking new opportunities to realize the Armenian people’s national aspirations.

As an Armenian American organization that has for more than a century made full use of the liberties protected by our U.S. Constitution—freedom of expression and assembly and the petitioning of the U.S. government for the redress of our grievances—we value the universal principle of democratic self-determination and the right of all peoples to live under governments of their own choosing.