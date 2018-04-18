Artsakh Serviceman Killed in Landmine Explosion

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh Army Serviceman Ruslan Manukyan (b. 1998) was killed in a landmine explosion on April 17.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the incident took place near a military base located in the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC).

The Defense Ministry also announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.

Two days earlier, on April 15, another Artsakh Army serviceman Alek Karapetyan (b. 1998) was killed as a result of a gunshot wound. According to the Artsakh Ministry of Defense, the incident took place at an Artsakh Army base on April 15 at around 7:15 p.m. The details about how Karapetyan was hit are still unclear.