Greater Washington D.C. Community Kicks Off Week-Long Commemoration of Armenian Genocide

WASHINGTON—Capitol Hill to the White House, campus to churches and community centers, the Greater Washington D.C. Armenian American community will be hosting a broad range of events commemorating the Armenian Genocide, culminating in the annual April 24 Armenian Genocide protest, to be held at the Turkish Ambassador’s residence, the site of last year’s brutal beatings by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail and supporters.

The Capitol Hill Armenian Genocide Observance, hosted by the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues with the support of the Embassy of Armenia, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Representative in the U.S., and Armenian American groups is set to have over 25 members of Congress joining with Armenian Americans from across the U.S. urging proper White House and Congressional reaffirmation of the Armenian Genocide. The event will take place Wednesday, April 18 with a 6 p.m. reception and 7 p.m. program to be held at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center North Auditorium.

The annual Armenian Genocide Candle-Light Vigil at the White House, organized by the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) “Ani” chapter in coordination with the local Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington D.C., is set for April 21st. Presentations of poetry, song, and speeches—including a special performance of “1915” by Hip Hop artist Marc 2Ray—will be honoring the past and calling on the President to end U.S. complicity in Turkey’s Armenian Genocide denial.

Genocide and Holocaust scholars Dr. Deborah Dwork and Dr. Greg Stanton will be joining Kate Nahapetian, Executive Director of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Democracy (ALC) for a panel discussion on “Reconciliation After Oppression: The Future of the Armenian Struggle,” moderated by Dr. Christopher Simpson. The April 17 event is organized by Armenian students at Georgetown University and the Knights of Vartan.

Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church and St. Mary’s Armenian Church, along with their affiliated Hamasdegh Armenian School and Shnorhali Armenian School, will be hosting their annual commemorative events on Sunday, April 22.

The Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington is comprised of: Soorp Khatch Armenian Church – Der Sarkis Aktavoukian, Board of Trustees, Ladies’ Guild; Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Greater Washington; Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Sebouh gomideh; Armenian Relief Society (ARS) “Satenig” chapter; AYF-YOARF “Ani” Senior chapter and “Sevan” Junior chapter; Hamasdegh Armenian School; Hamazkayin Cultural and Educational Association; Homenetmen Athletic & Scout Organization, Soorp Khatch Armenian Church Men’s Club, Soorp Khatch Armenian Church Senior Citizens. The coalition supports and promotes all programs dedicated to Armenian Genocide commemoration in the Greater Washington D.C. area.

Buses to the Capitol Hill Commemoration, White House vigil and April 24 protest at Sheridan Circle are provided from Soorp Khatch Armenian Church. Limited seating is still available. For reservations, please email anc.gw@anca.org or Galin Tanashian at 240-274-9302.

The complete listing of commemorative events, dates and times is provided below.

Armenian Genocide Commemorative Events in the Greater Washington D.C. Area

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

7 p.m.

Reconciliation after Oppression: The Future of the Armenian Struggle

Car Barn, Room 204,

3520 Prospect St. NW, Washington D.C. 20007

Is there hope for the Caucasus? How can Armenia and its neighbors reconcile the past and move towards a brighter future? “Reconciliation after Oppression: The Future of the Armenian Struggle” will explore the process of reconciliation in the presence of enduring tense relations between Armenia and its neighbors even more than 100 years after the Armenian Genocide.

Panelists Include:

Dr. Deborah Dwork

Dr. Greg Stanton

Kate Nahapetian, Esq., Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights

Moderated by Dr. Chris Simpson

Organized by the Armenian Students at Georgetown University and the Knights of Vartan.

Wednesday, April 18

6-7 p.m. – Reception

7-8:45 p.m. – Program

Capitol Hill Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

U.S. Capitol Visitor Center North Orientation Theater

1st St. NE and East Capitol St. NE, Washington D.C.

This solemn annual remembrance, featuring remarks by Members of Congress, is being hosted by the Congressional Armenian Caucus, with the participation of the Armenian Embassy, the Office of the Artsakh Republic, and Armenian American organizations.

Saturday, April 21

7:30-9 p.m.

“Let Your Voice be heard for Genocide Justice!”

Lafayette Square, Pennsylvania Ave and Jackson Pl, NW, Washington, D.C. (across from the White House)

Candlelight Vigil in front of the White House, organized by the AYF-YOARF in coordination with the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington. Program will include readings, poetry, song, and performance of “1915” by Marc 2Ray.

Sunday, April 22

10:30 a.m.Holy Badarak in Honor of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide

Soorp Khatch Armenian Church

4906 Flint Dr., Bethesda Md.

Sunday, April 22

1 p.m.

Armenian Genocide Commemorative Program

Organized by the Hamasdegh Armenian School

Soorp Khatch Armenian Church Arabian Hall

4906 Flint Dr., Bethesda, Md.

Sunday, April 22

10:30 a.m.

Holy Badarak in Honor of the Holy Martyrs of the Armenian Genocide

St. Mary’s Armenian Church | 4125 Fessenden St. NW, Washington D.C.

Sunday, April 22, 2018

1:30 p.m.

103rd Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Program

St. Mary’s Armenian Church | 4125 Fessenden St. NW, Washington D.C.

Organized by the Shnorhali Armenian School.

Tuesday, April 24

4:30-6:30 p.m.

“We Demand Justice!”

Demonstration at the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence

Sheridan Circle NW, Washington, D.C.

Organized by the AYF-YOARF in coordination with the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Greater Washington DC. Bus service to the protest leaves from Soorp Khatch Church at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 24

6:30 p.m.

Wreath Laying Ceremony Commemorating the Armenian Genocide Armenian Embassy “Khatchkar”

2225 R Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia. Reception to follow.