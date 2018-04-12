St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School’s ‘Taste of Spring’ Fundraiser Takes Place at Stonehurst

WALTHAM, Mass.—Each spring, the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) holds a fundraising event to benefit the school.

For the second consecutive year, the event was held at Stonehurst, the Robert Paine Estate, in Waltham. The place was filled with a vibrant crowd, excited to support their cherished school.

“The outpouring of support and love expressed for our school is a testament to the longstanding and vital role that St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School holds in the Armenian community of the Greater Boston Area,” read a part of a statement published by the SSAES.

The attendees enjoyed the music of Ken Field Jazz Trio, the delicious food catered by the Armenian-owned Anoush’Ella Saj Kitchen, and wines from all over the world. Guest Artist GP Vahan attracted a great deal of attention with his live painting that was subsequently auctioned at the end of the event.

School board member, Ara Balikian, Esq. thanked the“Taste of Spring” Committee, headed by Seza Seraderian and Nanik Yacubian, the school’s PTO, members of the School Board, Principal Houry Boyamian, and the school’s staff and faculty, for their collective efforts in making St. Stephen’s a highly successful school.

He then invited the community at large to follow their lead in supporting the school, reminding everyone that SSAES is the only Armenian day school in all New England. He ended his speech by conducting a very lively auction.

Exhilarated by the success of the evening, parents and friends of the school danced late into the night to the sounds of DJ Argishti.