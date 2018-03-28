ARF Lowell Commemorates 1921 Revolt against Soviet Rule and the 30th Anniversary of Azerbaijani Pogroms

LOWELL, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Lowell Aharonian gomideh hosted an event on March 10, commemorating the 1921 Armenian February Revolt against Soviet rule and the 30th anniversary of the pogroms carried out against the Armenian community in Sumgait, Azerbaijan.

The evening was also dedicated in memory of William Mesrobian, a past member of the Lowell gomideh and a Hai Tahd (ANCA) activist. Remarks were offered by Aram Jeknavorian, Lowell gomideh chair; George Aghjayan, ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee chair; Joe Dagdigian, Lowell ARF; and Ara Jeknavorian, Merrimack Valley ANC co-chair.

The evening’s guest speaker, Professor Marian Mesrobian MacCurdy and brother of William Mesrobian, presented an informative powerpoint presentation on her latest book, Sacred Justice: The Voices and Legacy of the Armenian Operation Nemesis. MacCurdy, now a retired professor and former chair of the Department of Writing at Ithaca College, used a large collection of her grandfather’s (Aaron Sachaklian’s) hidden and unpublished letters to tell the story of Operation Nemesis, a covert operation created to assassinate the Turkish architects of the Armenian Genocide. She further reflected on how the leaders of Operation Nemesis took it upon themselves to seek justice for their murdered families, friends, and compatriots. Aaron Sachaklian was the treasurer of Operation Nemesis.

Rev. Fr. Stepan Baljian offered a benediction to bring the evening to a close.