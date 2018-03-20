AYF-YOARF Providence ‘Varantian’ Chapter Holds Open House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (A.W.)—On the evening of March 16, the Providence chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) held an open house for the first time in several years. AYF Seniors, AYF Juniors, alumni, and most importantly prospective future AYF members attended the event.

The room of over 50 attendees started their evening by listening to welcoming remarks by unger Garo Tashian, chairman of the AYF Providence Senior chapter. Tashian then gave a presentation that discussed the work of the AYF and some background on the organization’s 85-year history. Topics discussed included the founding members of the organization; the history of the first convention; the opening of AYF Camp Haiastan in Franlkin, Mass.; the start and current state of the AYF Olympics; the Javakhk Jampar program; the AYF internship in Armenia. The presentation also described what it meant to be an AYF member and the responsibility one takes on by taking an AYF oath—a responsibility to oneself and to one’s community.

The night continued with a presentation from AYF Providence Junior chapter president, unger Nerses Donoyan, who touched upon the several activities and events the juniors organize both locally and regionally. Events such as AYF Junior Seminar, AYF Junior Winter Olympics, and AYF Junior Conferences were discussed and explained to prospective members, most of whom were junior-aged. The evening concluded with words from various alumni and AYF members, sharing their thoughts on how the organization has shaped their lives for the better and how joining the organization was one of the best decisions they have ever made.

“We hope to continue to hold open houses within our community, to shed light on how the AYF plays a vital role in keeping our Armenian youth active within the community and how the opportunities the AYF presents its youth will forever be life changing—both in and out of the organization,” the AYF Providence chapter said.